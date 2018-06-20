Andrew Palau requests prayers as father Luis Palau continues cancer treatment

YouTube/Luis Palau Luis Palau appears in a screen capture of a video from YouTube.

Andrew Palau has asked Christians to pray for his father Luis Palau as he continues to undergo chemotherapy treatment for lung cancer.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Andrew said that his father feels confident about his place in the afterlife and he is still 'strong as can be.'

'He can't wait to get there in a way, [but] don't count him out yet,' Andrew Palau told The Christian Post. 'Every day is like gold. We got to maximize every day and take advantage and we've done so. Thank the Lord we have no regrets,' he added.

Luis Palau, who began as a young street preacher in Argentina, announced back in January that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. His other son, Kevin, explained in a video that the famed evangelist got sick just after returning from an overseas trip to the UK. The family initially thought that Luis only had a chest cold, but they were later informed that he had cancer inside one of his lungs.

Andrew Palau said his father was surprised when he found out about the cancer, but he took the news well.

'Everyone wants to know what would happen to me in that moment. What will it feel like? What would it be like? And it's very compelling to see a man who's just honest,' Andrew Palau told The Christian Post.

'He talked about, "Man, I just cry so much now." And he has been crying a lot because he doesn't want to be away from his family but he wants to be with the Lord, and you're just kind of torn,' he continued.

Prior to the cancer diagnosis, Luis gave his approval for an autobiographical film on his life.

'Palau the Movie' portrays Luis' life while growing up in poverty in Argentina and how he started his ministry after becoming inspired by Billy Graham.

Andrew maintains that the film does not glorify his father, but rather provides an honest look at the struggles many people face.

The movie, produced by the Luis Palau Association, Ollawood Productions, and Rivka Entertainment Group, is scheduled to be released in theaters across the US and Latin America in October.