America's favourite Christian dating site is expanding across Europe

The largest Christian dating site in the world is now expanding its international reach to include Europe.

Christian Mingle already has an established presence in the UK, Canada, Australia and the US. The platform will go live across several countries in Europe this summer: it began a presence in France, Germany and Spain on March 13, and Russia, Poland and other countries are set to follow soon.

The site's director of brand marketing Bart Visser said the company is 'thrilled to be expanding Christian Mingle into new markets'. He added: 'We're already responsible for more Christian marriages in the US than any other dating site and we are excited to expand our global presence in our quest to make easier for Christians worldwide to find their soulmate.'

The site is also equipped with diverse language functionality, allowing UK users, for example, to use the site in Spanish, French or German if they wish. The site said it was expanding its reach 'based on user requests and the global importance of the Christian faith'.

Christian Mingle's expressed aim is to 'help Christian singles worldwide to find their soulmates'. The site is part of the global dating company Spark Networks SE which services several dating brands 'designed for singles seeking serious relationships', including other religiously-oriented platforms like the Jewish dating apps JSwipe and Jdate, and the Mormon site LDSSingles.

The main competition facing Christian Mingle in the UK is the British-run website Christian Connection, an award-winning dating platform that holds the title of 'UK's favourite dating site', according to the UK Dating Awards.