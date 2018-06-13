Aid agency Tearfund launches in USA

International aid and relief charity Tearfund has announced the launch of an American arm, Tearfund USA.

The new organisation will be led by Sonia Patterson, who takes up the role of CEO. She has had 20 years experience in developing business, non-governmental and community relations in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Tearfund Sonia Patterson will take up the role of CEO of Tearfund USA.

The newly formed charity will be part of the wider Tearfund family and will have close links to Tearfund in the UK. It has been registered with the aim of inspiring and mobilising US Christians to be generous and take action alongside people living in poverty.

Clive Mather has been appointed chairman following 10 years as chairman of the UK organisation.

He said: 'Tearfund USA will be asking Christians to go deeper in thinking about how they live. A whole life response to poverty involves praying, giving, acting, volunteering and making lifestyle changes. Sometimes it will involve sacrifice and inconvenience, but it will be liberating and empowering in a way that defies worldly expectations.'

Also on the board is Laura Meitzner Yoder, a professor of environmental studies at Wheaton College, Illinois and Jeff Galley who works for the leading US church network Life Church.

Patterson, who also has a place on the board, said: 'I am excited to start this new chapter with Tearfund USA, building on the organisation's global legacy of helping the most marginalised and vulnerable. I'm looking forward to the process of setting up the organisation in the US, meeting supporters and partners and following Jesus where the need is greatest.'