Ahead of Netanyahu's UK visit, Theresa May urged to raise 'corrosive occupation' of Palestinian territory

An Israeli soldier removes the Israeli flag from a house as Israeli troops forcibly remove Jewish settlers from homes, in the West Bank city of Hebron January 22, 2016. Reuters

Ahead of the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's five day visit to the UK which begins tomorrow, Amnesty International is urging the Prime Minister, Theresa May, to raise human rights issues among Palestinians — including in Gaza.

Netanyahu is visiting Britain to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration, the UK government's statement in 1917 outlining its intention to provide a 'national home for the Jewish people' in Palestine.

Amnesty pointed out that the visit also comes during the 50th anniversary of Israel's military occupation of Palestinian territory during the 1967 Six-Day War, and the charity is campaigning for a ban on the import into the UK of all goods produced in Israeli settlements deemed illegal under international law.

Kate Allen, Director of Amnesty International's UK section, said: 'It's not just Balfour which is being marked this year; it's also 50 years since Israel's oppressive military occupation of the Palestinian territory began — an occupation which shows no sign of becoming any less cruel for the millions of Palestinians suffering under it.

'When Theresa May meets Benjamin Netanyahu, she should urge him to address Israel's mass human rights violations in the occupied territories, including by suspending all further settlement building and lifting all arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions on Palestinian movement, as well as ending the illegal blockade of Gaza and the collective punishment of Gaza's entire population.

'Later this year the United Nations is planning to publish a list of international and Israeli businesses profiting from the illegal Israeli settlements, and the UK should pre-empt that by announcing a ban on the import into the UK of all products from illegal Israeli settlements.'

'Israel's prolonged military occupation of Palestinian territory is utterly corrosive. We don't want to be here in another 50 years still talking about mass human rights violations resulting from Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.'

Amnesty is also urging May and ministers to raise the case of two high-profile Palestinian human rights activists — Issa Amro and Farid al-Atrash — currently on trial before an Israeli military court. Amro and Al-Atrash are being tried on charges relating to their involvement in protests, including one in February 2016 against restrictions placed by the Israeli military on the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Amro, a 37-year-old coordinator with the Youth Against Settlements group, was also arrested last month by the Palestinian authorities and charged with alleged cyber-crimes after writing about the arrest of a Palestinian journalist on Facebook. The Hebron case, which is being heard before the Ofer Military Court, began at the weekend and is set to continue on 5 November, the last day of Netanyahu's UK visit.