After A-levels, volunteering overseas gave me direction and purpose

Celebrations were in full flow exactly a year ago today, as I collected my A-level results. They were great. I'd worked hard and achieved what I needed. It was an amazing feeling of satisfaction. Yet, it hadn't always felt like that.

Throughout my final year of A-levels I was questioning, what should I do next?

Should I head to university? What should I study? Could I afford the rising fees?

Joel Lines with the ICS team. Tearfund

Faced with uncertainty, I began to look around at different options. Perhaps taking time out would give me space to figure out where I should be.

There was also my faith to think about. God had always been part of my life, but over the last few years, the importance of my faith had begun to waiver.

I began to research overseas volunteering opportunities with Christian organisations and stumbled across Tearfund. I found its UK government funded programme, International Citizen Service (ICS).

For just £800 I could spend three months in South Africa. Bargain.

It was amazing. I joined a team of UK and South Africa volunteers, serving in a rural village near Limpopo.

No running water, new foods and early starts were a tough prospect, but after a few weeks I began to enjoy the simpler lifestyle. And I learned so much.

When our homework drop-in clubs attracted over 120 pupils and I spontaneously delivered maths lessons, I learnt that I can be very adaptable. I also improved my confidence in public speaking as I had so many opportunities to practise.

ICS gave me time and space to get stuck into my Bible. I learnt masses about how Jesus lived and how that provides a perfect example of how we need to try and live today. The experience also showed me how God works more subtly through prayer. The days that we began with prayer as a team were always much more productive, and more enjoyable.

I learned that girls often miss out on school every month because they can't afford sanitary items. So, as a team, we started a new project, helping to show young girls how to make their own sanitary products.

It was an incredible three months. We did so much as a team and I grew loads as an individual. To anyone getting results today and wondering what's next, I'd say take time to look at options like this.