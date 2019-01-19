After lead is ripped from 600-year-old church, vicar just wants prayers for the thieves

All Saints Church, Ripley

Thieves who stole valuable lead from a historic church in Harrogate need prayers 'more than our poor roof', the vicar has said.

All Saints Church in Ripley, which dates back to 1390, is now facing costs running into the thousands to replace the lead and repair the damage caused by the thieves when they ripped the original fittings from the roof.

If enough funds can be raised, the church plans to install a new church roof alarm system.

It is believed that the thieves targeted the Grade II listed church between the night of January 9 and morning of January 10 after driving a van through the main gate of the churchyard.

Despite the huge cost of repairing the damage, vicar Paul Harford is not angry. Instead he said he was more concerned about what drove the perpetrators to do something so dangerous, adding that he was praying for them.

'A question should be asked - What would drive someone to do this?' he said.

'A historic building has been damaged and put at great risk of further damage, but is that the real concern here?

'Should we not be questioning how we have created a society in which people are driven to such dangerous, and desperate acts of vandalism to support themselves?

'My thoughts and prayers are with the perpetrators of this crime, they need help even more than our poor roof.'

Lead theft from churches has become such a problem in the UK that many have resorted to installing expensive alarm systems or introducing security measures like watermarking and anti-climb paint.

Last October, thieves stole the entire lead roof from the Grade I listed All Saints Church in Houghton Conquest, Bedfordshire. Police said the 'audacious' thieves had posed as tradesmen to gain access.

Treasurer Joyce Bullock told the BBC that their insurance would not cover all the repair costs, running into tens of thousands of pounds.

'I don't know how we're going to pay for it,' she said at the time, adding, 'I just pray every day that nothing else happens.'

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, or those with information to come forward to the incident. If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-1012019-0102.