A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban

x

The saint we need right now: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban

A stained glass window depicting Saint Alban, the first British martyr. Wikimedia Commons

Today is the feast day of St Alban – an iconic British Christian martyr, and one the world may need to remember now more than ever.

Alban's simple yet rich tale has been inspiration to Christians throughout history. Here are three reasons why.

1. The great reversal

As the story goes, Alban was a third century Roman citizen in the city of Verulamium, Roman Britain.

Advertisement

In a time when Christianity was forbidden, Alban gave shelter to a Christian priest fleeing persecution named Amphibalus. When Alban saw the life of this prayerful priest, he was moved by his courage and faith. He asked to be taught more about it, and eventually converted and was baptised.

Roman authorities soon caught up with Amphibalus, and came to search Alban's house – but not before the Roman played a dramatic ruse. He took on the priest's cloak, exchanged clothes and was arrested in his place – allowing Amphibalus to escape. Though only a young Christian, Alban profoundly embodied the loving sacrifice and role reversal that Christians celebrate in the cross of Christ Jesus. Alban chose death so that the priest might live.

2. Faith under fire

Alban was brought before the city magistrate, who was furious at Alban's 'blasphemous' sacrifice. He offered freedom if Alban would only sacrifice to the local pagan gods, but Alban with his newfound faith refused. He declared to the judge: 'I am called Alban and I worship and adore the true and living God, who created all things'. His words live on in Church liturgy today.

Alban was then sentenced with the judgement facing the priest, and was beheaded on a hill outside the city walls. His courage to commit to a faith he'd not long known has moved many, and holds particular power for the Church today, where religious persecution across the world remains pervasive and severe.

Magistrate: "What is your family and race?"



Alban: "I am now a Christian." pic.twitter.com/Vlu3yusvvL — Catholicity&Covenant (@cath_cov) June 22, 2017

3. A saint for the ages

Alban's story spread far and he was soon honoured as a martyr, and is revered today as the first British martyr, and a Saint and icon of the then-undivided Church. In 2006 some in the Church of England lobbied to have Alban replace St George as Britain's patron saint. Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams said Alban's legacy was important to Britain 'because it's the beginning of the church in this country with martyrdom, wisdom and courage'.

This Saturday will see the famous Alban Pilgrimage to St Alban's Abbey, Hertfordshire. Many will travel across the UK to visit the site of his burial, and see Alban's story dramatically retold.

But Alban's legacy belongs not only to Britain but to all the Church across the world – and he is celebrated as such. He's a hero for a weary world where intolerance, persecution and selfishness seem to reign high. When he could have chosen comfort, Alban chose something radical, surprising and costly. He demonstrated in simple, timeless witness, the call of a Christian.

In a world that's putting up walls, Alban reminds us to open our doors, and practice hospitality to strangers and even supposed criminals. For the sake of another, Alban chose death, but in doing so, he also chose life.