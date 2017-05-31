8 Bible verses of encouragement as you prepare for exam season

x

With 11 exams, 5 coursework deadlines and still having to find time to take the dog for its daily hour walk, I think it's safe to say that taking time out of your day to meditate on the word is the furthest thing away from your mind.

Exam season without a doubt is one of the most stressful times of the year for any student around the world. As the days go by, it is usually at this time that we panic a lot more as anxiety and stress begin to take over our minds.

So if you are feeling the stress extremely deeply, here are eight encouraging Bible verses along with gentle reminders to encourage you to keep on going:

Deuteronomy 31:6

'Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.'

Be STRONG and not AFRAID. Two very important words that should echo in your mind. Remember that God will see you through this season and will not leave you to crumble into pieces. Let your mind be at rest and do not be afraid, for God is with you at all times.

Philippians 4 : 6-7

'Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.'

When you present your worries, burdens and fears to God in prayer, he gives you the peace to not worry about situations. Being a Christian doesn't mean that you wont fall, it means Jesus will catch you when you do. The closer you walk with God, the less room for anything to come in-between, especially worries.

Romans 12:11-12

'Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervour, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.'

Prayer is super important and we should engage in it every day, but we cannot sit back, do absolutely nothing, and still expect to receive good grades for our exams (if only life was that easy). Rather, we should pray for God to help us prepare well through the material and to give us peace throughout the exam period. No peace is greater than the peace that comes from God.

Jeremiah 17:7-8

'But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.'

Placing your confidence in the Lord will only take you to higher heights. Walk confidently in who you are, what you do and with the assurance that you will be the best person you can be after this season is over.Confidence and belief in God and yourself will bring you strength and many other achievements in life. There will be no opening for failure so trust that he will be by your side through it all.

Proverbs 3:5-6

'Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.'

The key word here is ALL, something a lot of us fail to do. It doesn't say with 'some' of your heart or 'half' of your heart, it says ALL. Keep trusting God. He is always in control even when your circumstances may seem out of control. When we put our problems in Gods hands, he will always put peace in our hearts.

1 Peter 5:6–7

'Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.'

During this season you may feel like you are all alone, but I love this scripture because it reminds you that you aren't and God cares for you. Before the exam stress, during the exam stress and even after it's all done, his love and care for you will always remain the same.

Colossians 3:23-24.

'Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.'

In all honesty, we should aim to get good grades, not to please other people, but because we yearn to do everything as though we are doing it for Christ. Yes. Whether we are going to work, reading, revising, we should everything like it is for him. It is Him who we should be living for, and who we should be primarily wanting to please and glorify. Whatever we do, let us work with all our might and try to honour Him first and foremost with our hard work.

God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggle and a reward for your hard work and faithfulness. Trust in him and don't give up.

Let us say a little prayer :

'Heavenly Father, even though I am stress, I may not understand how everything will work out, but I trust you. I don't see a way, but I know you will make a way. I have faith at this very moment you are touching my heart, removing doubt and working in me. Things may look dark and bleak now, But I have faith that my dawn is coming! In Jesus' name, Amen.'