6-year-old girl teaches autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 to allay coronavirus fears

Staff writer

A young girl's decision to follow the words of the Bible is inspiring others to choose faith over fear in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Sheletta Brundidge, a mother-of-four and children's author, shared a video clip to Twitter of her 6-year-old daughter teaching her autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 from memory. 

2 Timothy 1:7 is a popular verse among Christians in times of trouble.  It reads: "For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control." (ESV)

Brundidge says her daughter learned the Bible verse at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, which the family attends. 

The video clip of her teaching the verse to her brother Brandon, 7, has received nationwide attention, being broadcast by Fox News and Good Morning America. 

Brundidge said her daughter shared the verse with her brother "to ease his anxiety of COVID-19". 

"My son Brandon has crippling fear cause of his #autism. His sister taught him a scripture she learned at@FellowshipMiss2 Church to help," Brundidge wrote on Twitter.

"Stop letting your fear of #Coronavirus be bigger than your faith in God. Plead The Blood, pray and wash your hands. Amen!" 

In a subsequent tweet, Brundidge said that her son had been so encouraged that he managed to stand up in front of the congregation at church and recite the verse. 

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus is an opportunity for the Church to 'rise up' - Baptist leader

  2. Coronavirus: what two things does Jesus want you to do today?

  3. Coronavirus social distancing guidance applies to religious gatherings, says Matt Hancock

  4. Three things that should characterise the life of a Christian during the coronavirus pandemic

  5. What is the impact of churches closing because of coronavirus?

  6. Christian NBA star Stephen Curry giving a million free meals to school kids affected by coronavirus outbreak

  7. Churches make national call to prayer for coronavirus pandemic

  8. Church services halted after change to Government guidance

  9. Who is Saint Patrick and why is he still celebrated today?

More News

  1. coronavirus

    6-year-old girl teaches autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 to allay coronavirus fears

  2. london

    What does faith in a coronavirus pandemic look like?

  3. london

    Light a candle of hope: A national call to prayer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

  4. church

    Coronavirus: what two things does Jesus want you to do today?

  5. i-still-believe

    Jeremy Camp thanks fans for getting out to support his movie despite coronavirus

  6. london

    In times like these, we need to draw on reserves we didn't know we had

  7. boko-haram

    Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report