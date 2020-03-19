6-year-old girl teaches autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 to allay coronavirus fears

A young girl's decision to follow the words of the Bible is inspiring others to choose faith over fear in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheletta Brundidge, a mother-of-four and children's author, shared a video clip to Twitter of her 6-year-old daughter teaching her autistic brother 2 Timothy 1:7 from memory.

2 Timothy 1:7 is a popular verse among Christians in times of trouble. It reads: "For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control." (ESV)

Brundidge says her daughter learned the Bible verse at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, which the family attends.

The video clip of her teaching the verse to her brother Brandon, 7, has received nationwide attention, being broadcast by Fox News and Good Morning America.

Brundidge said her daughter shared the verse with her brother "to ease his anxiety of COVID-19".

"My son Brandon has crippling fear cause of his #autism. His sister taught him a scripture she learned at@FellowshipMiss2 Church to help," Brundidge wrote on Twitter.

"Stop letting your fear of #Coronavirus be bigger than your faith in God. Plead The Blood, pray and wash your hands. Amen!"

In a subsequent tweet, Brundidge said that her son had been so encouraged that he managed to stand up in front of the congregation at church and recite the verse.