400,000 Ukrainians respond to invitation from evangelist born without arms or legs to give their lives to Christ

Nick Vujicic shared a photo of the crowd that went to hear him speak in Ukraine. (PHOTO: Facebook/Nick Vujicic)

Limbless evangelist Nick Vujicic was born with a huge disadvantage - he has no arms and legs, and many people assumed he would not go far in life. But after Vujicic dedicated his life Jesus Christ, things changed for the better since he strove to accomplish great things for the Savior he serves.

Now, Vujicic is exceeding expectations as a motivational speaker. In fact, he recently encouraged around 400,000 people from Ukraine to give their lives to God. "The biggest event that our team at Life Without Limbs has seen and maybe the largest event ever in Europe - 800,000 people in the streets of Kyiv Ukraine! Thank you God," Vujicic wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He added that "400,000 repented of their sins and began their spiritual journey with Jesus - Now LWL celebrates the witness of 1 million decisions to walk with and trust God in everything face to face."

After Ukraine, the limbless evangelist also went to Russia as part of his evangelism tour, and he stayed there for 40 hours. "Unfortunately I wasn't able to meet the President this trip but we continue to plant seeds of love and hope across this country until some unique doors open to share - thank you for your support," he wrote in a Facebook update.

Vujicic, who was born with Tetra-amelia syndrome, would love nothing more than to walk, run and enjoy sports just like everybody else he knows. As a married man, it is his deepest wish to hold his wife's hand - but he can't. It's very easy for him to wallow in self-pity, but Vujicic would rather just count his blessings.

"If I had arms right now, I would wrap my arms around my wife, pick her up and throw her into the closest pool for fun," he shared during an interview with the Daily Herald. "Obviously, I can't hold my wife's hand, but I don't need to hold her hand, I just need to hold her heart. You don't need hands to hug people."