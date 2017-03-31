3 things we can learn about the faith of the prophet Samuel

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Bible gives us various people, men and women of God from whom we can learn many things. Aside from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, these people, including the New Testament disciples and the Old Testament servants of God, give us glimpses of how and what our relationship with God could be.

One of the men of God we can learn from is the last Judge of Israel, the prophet Samuel. While many people know him as a kingmaker because he anointed both Saul and David, we also must know him as a normal man who loved God and lived for His purposes. Simply put, Samuel was a man just like us, but he didn't live for his own agendas; rather, he lived for God.

Here are some things we can learn from the faith of the prophet Samuel.

1. He listened to God intently

Did you know that Samuel was raised up at the time "the word of the LORD was rare"? We read in 1 Samuel 3 that the young Samuel was ministering to Eli when the Lord God suddenly called Him.

We read in the passage that although God's word was very rare at the time, the young Samuel heard Him call. Although he wasn't familiar with the voice of God yet, he heard him and eventually responded to the Lord after receiving counsel from Eli.

How about us? During Samuel's time the written Word of God wasn't probably in circulation yet (unlike our Bibles now), but he listened to the Lord – even as he didn't know God's literal voice yet. Now we have God's written Word. Let's cherish it.

2. He always prioriszed God – and always reminded people to return to Him

As Samuel grew, we read that "the LORD was with him and let none of his words fall to the ground" (see 1 Samuel 3:19). He had developed a relationship with God as he grew up.

Because he loved God, Samuel kept reminding Israel to return to God. For example, he reminded them to return to God in 1 Samuel 7. He discouraged the people from wanting someone else other than God to rule over them in 1 Samuel 8, and reminded them to prioritise God in 1 Samuel 12. He did more things to turn the people back to God.

3. He had much compassion for God's people

Samuel had compassion for God's people. More than anything else, he desired that all would love God and fear Him. Samuel kept praying for God's people and reminded them time and again to love God. In 1 Samuel 12:23-24, we read his heart for God's people: