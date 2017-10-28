3 things we can learn about repentance from evil King Herod

Pixabay

Repentance is a very powerful thing. It doesn't only free us from our entanglement with the sin that has ensnared us; but it is also pleasing to the Lord. After all, Christ died to pay the high price for our sins to be forgiven, so why pine after these things?

A very important matter

Repentance is very important to God. If it wasn't then we wouldn't be told to repent. The word "repent" actually appeared more than a hundred times in the King James Version.

If we follow the rule that says "By the mouth of two or three witnesses every word shall be established" (see 2 Corinthians 13:1), then repeating it more than 100 times means it's very, very important.

God takes repentance seriously:

The Bible is clear that those who repent and put their faith in Christ are saved, while those that don't repent and don't believe aren't. (see John 3:16-18)

The word of God is also clear that if a sinner repents, the heavenly host throws a party in celebration of his repentance. (see Luke 15:7)

Knowing this, we must realize that repentance is a non-negotiable. Let's talk about a person from whom we can learn about repentance, because he lacked it

Herod and Repentance

Herod is famous for his death. He died because he did not give the glory to God. He died because he wouldn't acknowledge God and give Him the glory he should be giving.

Let's read this passage in Acts 12:20-23:

"Now Herod had been very angry with the people of Tyre and Sidon; but they came to him with one accord, and having made Blastus the king's personal aide their friend, they asked for peace, because their country was supplied with food by the king's country.

"So on a set day Herod, arrayed in royal apparel, sat on his throne and gave an oration to them. And the people kept shouting, "The voice of a god and not of a man!" Then immediately an angel of the Lord struck him, because he did not give glory to God. And he was eaten by worms and died."

Here are some things about repentance, based on what we read thus far:

Pride will stop you from giving glory to God

Herod enjoyed the people's praises. Instead of giving glory to the Lord, however, Herod kept the glory for himself. He paid a dear price for it. Is there anything in your life that you are taking the glory for? Are you pointing people to yourself instead of God? Friend, you need to make a necessary adjustment and move the center of the glory for your life from yourself to God.

Unconfessed sin kills

The Bible tells us that if we want to be saved, we need to repent of our sins and come under the Lordship of Christ. It's the only way to be saved. If we have unconfessed sin, it's like carrying a huge cancerous growth inside our bodies, all the time. It's deadly and has no benefit at all. In other words, it's about humility.

We need to remember our position before God. We are not great, we are redeemed sinners. We may have talents and gifts and abilities but all of these would be nothing if God hadn't given them to us.

God chose to give us so many gifts out of His generosity and even gave us the greatest gift of forgiven sin through Jesus Christ. We should always recognize the source of our abilities and not keep the glory that belongs to God for ourselves.

Judgment will surely come

Herod was an enemy of the gospel (see Acts 12). He harassed the church and even killed James (see Acts 12:2). He was full of arrogance and pride.

If Herod repented, the scenario would be very different. He didn't want to repent, however, and stayed an enemy of the gospel. And so he received the consequences of his choices.

Friend, if you persist in exalting yourself and raising yourself up before God, there will be consequences. These behaviors do not come from the Holy Spirit and will only bring harm, even death.

God "desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth." (1 Timothy 2:4) He has already provided the way to salvation, but we have to live a repentant life that's obedient to His will.