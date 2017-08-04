3 reasons to believe God's promises for you

x

Pixabay

God has promised a lot of things to believers, all of which can be found in the Word. These promises meet each and every need, and believers can claim them and be secure that their life in God will be complete and full. He is Father to us, and the most loving one at that.

However, some believers find it hard to believe these would come true. Maybe because some of them hoped it would come at a certain time, or perhaps it simply didn't manifest the way they expected. Whatever the case, we must realize that God will not bend to our timeline. Instead, He makes all things beautiful "in its time" (see Ecclesiastes 3:11).

Friends, have you ever doubted whether God would really deliver what He promised to you? Here are some reasons for you to believe that God will be true to His promises in His Word.

1) God does not change His mind

"God is not a man, so he does not lie. He is not human, so he does not change his mind. Has he ever spoken and failed to act? Has he ever promised and not carried it through?" (Numbers 23:19)

Unlike man, God does not flip-flop with His words. He never changes His mind at any time. Unlike men who change their minds about something at the last minute, God will always push through with what He has promised.

2) God will not withhold what is good

"For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favor and honor; no good thing does he withhold from those whose walk is blameless." (Psalm 84:11)

God's plans for all of us are always good, and His promises are always good (see Jeremiah 29:11). These good things He will never withhold from those who carefully pursue Him and His Word!

3) Christ is our "yes" to God's promises

"For Jesus Christ, the Son of God, does not waver between "Yes" and "No." He is the one whom Silas,[a] Timothy, and I preached to you, and as God's ultimate "Yes," he always does what he says. For all of God's promises have been fulfilled in Christ with a resounding "Yes!" And through Christ, our "Amen" (which means "Yes") ascends to God for his glory." (2 Corinthians 1:19-20)

Have you ever received cash or some sort of item as downpayment for something that was promised or sworn to you? Christ is more than that – He is the ultimate guarantee of God's fulfillment of all His promises to all who believe.

Friends, believe that God will be true to His Word. He never fails.