1 in 5 UK adults would consider a career in porn - study

A fifth of UK adults are open to working in the porn industry, a study has found.

The Savanta ComRes poll found that 19% of Brits would consider a career in pornography if the pay was high enough or if they were guaranteed a safe working environment.

And a third (34%) said porn was now an acceptable part of modern society.

Younger people were more likely than older generations to consider a career in pornography for the right pay - 32% of those aged 18 to 34, against just 8% of over-55s.

Despite the apparent openness among many respondents to porn as a job, over half (51%) admitted they would be concerned if they discovered an adult family member was creating content on sites like Onlyfans or Pornhub.

But concern diminished with age, with 18- to 34-year-olds less likely to be worried about this (41%) than over-55s (59%).

The survey of 2,087 UK adults was commissioned by the Naked Truth Project, a charity aiming to raise awareness of the harms of pornography. The findings have been released ahead of its P Word conference taking place online later this month.

Naked Truth founder and CEO Ian Henderson said the findings of the study were concerning, especially coming in the wake of campaigns like Trafficking Hub which have highlighted the extent of abuse and exploitation in the industry.

"Over the past decade we have seen pornography become an increasingly acceptable part of modern society," he said.

"There are people of all ages who are accessing explicit content on a regular basis – content that is having a tangible and detrimental impact on the relationships, mental health and self-worth of both viewers and those working in the industry.

"It should be a concern that so many are open to pursuing a career in pornography."

Former porn actor-turned-church leader Joshua Broome says more must be done to educate people about the harm caused by pornography both to viewers and those in the industry.

He said: "After making over $1m in the porn industry, travelling the world and many empty intimate encounters, I realised that none of the things that society paints as success brings true happiness. I felt empty, used up and worthless. I discovered that peace is not found in these things."