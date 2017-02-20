Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 release date: Rumored Surface Phone Set To Surface Later This Year?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are wondering when will Microsoft's rumored Surface Phone surface in store shelves. While the company hasn't released any information confirming its existence and possible release date, various reports point out a launch later this year.

Surface Phone for Real?

With the tech giant mum on the rumored phone's existence, hopeful fans can only turn to leaks and insider reports. NokiaPowerUser quotes an unnamed source as saying that Microsoft is indeed working on the Surface Phone, and it might be launched later this year.

According to rumors on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Microsoft is working on three Surface Phone variants, each having its own RAM and storage configuration. There's a 3GB RAM model with 32GB of storage; 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage; and an 8GB RAM model with whopping 500GB of internal storage.

These Surface Phone prototypes will be powered by a Snapdragon 830 processor, the rumors say. Other reports say the Surface Phone prototypes will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 (instead of the 830), and will feature Windows 10 Mobile 64-Bit architecture.

One of the prototypes running with 6GB RAM can also reportedly run x*86 apps in Continuum. Although the reports say that the phone can't run these apps by itself, it can have such apps installed for use only through Continuum. This model is believed to be Business- or Enterprise-oriented.

Another prototype is said to have the 64-bit Windows 10 Mobile version, but can't run the x86 apps either by itself or with Continuum. This version gives the idea that Microsoft might be planning a consumer-oriented model.

More than a Phone

Microsoft wants the Surface Phone to be a productivity device. It is believed to be a 3-in-1 phone: It's a phone, a tablet, and a convertible all in one and will reportedly have a kickstand, a "Laptop Accessory" (akin to what the Surface Pro tablet has for a keyboard), and the convenience of Continuum. Also, the Surface Phone might have a 5.5-inch QHD display.