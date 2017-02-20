News Briefs

Norma McCorvey: A Tragic Tale Of Abuse Putting Politicals Above People
Fixer Upper Stars Launch New Wallpaper Range – 'They Completely Transform A Room'
Why I'm Uneasy About IKEA's Apology Over Catalogue For Ultra-Orthodox Jews
Broadcaster Defends Use Of 'Haunted Bread' To Describe Body Of Christ In Eucharist
Planning A Christian Wedding? Here Are Eight Tips
Why Lion Should Be Crowned King At The Oscars
5 Flawed Rulers In The Bible Who God Used To Do Good
Congregation In Tears As Popular Catholic Priest Confesses He Has Fallen In Love And Wants To Marry
Should Donald Trump Be Given A State Visit To Britain?
Christian Mum Blogger Announces Engagement To Football Star Abby Wambach

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 release date: Rumored Surface Phone Set To Surface Later This Year?

JB Cachila

The Microsoft logo is seen on an electronic billboard on an office building in New York City.Reuters/Mike Segar

Fans are wondering when will Microsoft's rumored Surface Phone surface in store shelves. While the company hasn't released any information confirming its existence and possible release date, various reports point out a launch later this year.

Surface Phone for Real?

With the tech giant mum on the rumored phone's existence, hopeful fans can only turn to leaks and insider reports. NokiaPowerUser quotes an unnamed source as saying that Microsoft is indeed working on the Surface Phone, and it might be launched later this year.

According to rumors on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Microsoft is working on three Surface Phone variants, each having its own RAM and storage configuration. There's a 3GB RAM model with 32GB of storage; 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage; and an 8GB RAM model with whopping 500GB of internal storage.

These Surface Phone prototypes will be powered by a Snapdragon 830 processor, the rumors say. Other reports say the Surface Phone prototypes will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 (instead of the 830), and will feature Windows 10 Mobile 64-Bit architecture.

Advertisement

One of the prototypes running with 6GB RAM can also reportedly run x*86 apps in Continuum. Although the reports say that the phone can't run these apps by itself, it can have such apps installed for use only through Continuum. This model is believed to be Business- or Enterprise-oriented.

Another prototype is said to have the 64-bit Windows 10 Mobile version, but can't run the x86 apps either by itself or with Continuum. This version gives the idea that Microsoft might be planning a consumer-oriented model.

More than a Phone

Microsoft wants the Surface Phone to be a productivity device. It is believed to be a 3-in-1 phone: It's a phone, a tablet, and a convertible all in one and will reportedly have a kickstand, a "Laptop Accessory" (akin to what the Surface Pro tablet has for a keyboard), and the convenience of Continuum. Also, the Surface Phone might have a 5.5-inch QHD display.

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY