Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date rumors: Tablet to Be Released in Q1 2017, with Core i7 or Snapdragon 635?
Everyone is excited for the release of Microsoft's newest tablet convertible, the Surface Pro 5. So far, reports have only given us rumored dates as to its release, as the tech company hasn't released an official report just yet. One report, however, assures us that it's coming out real soon.
According to a report from Chinese news source Economic Daily News (as reported by DigiTimes), Microsoft is planning to launch the new device in the first quarter of 2017. Although Microsoft itself hasn't confirmed the report, various speculations point to a first quarter release this year.
The news of the device being released in April coincides with other reports of Microsoft launching the Creators Update for Windows 10. This update, specific for Windows 10 devices, will be launched alongside still-unnamed hardware, which of course people expect to be the Surface Pro 5.
Last year, Microsoft unveiled only two new Surface devices during its October Windows event, PC Advisor UK noted. These devices were the new Surface Studio, which greatly appeals to artists especially with the new Surface Dial gadget, and the new Surface Book i7. There was no mention of the Surface Pro 5 at the event, and considering that the highly-acclaimed Surface Pro 4 was launched in 2015, it's about time for Microsoft to release a new tablet convertible.
It is believed that the new Surface Pro 5 will be powered by an Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake processor, backed-up by up to 16 GB of RAM. A tweet from a developer named Shubhan Chemburkar, however, showed that there might be a possibility of Microsoft releasing more than just one Surface this year, probably one with the i7 Kaby Lake processor and another with a rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor, which will help address battery problems.
Aside from that, it is also believed that the new Surface Pro 5 will have an upgraded stylus. It is also likely to replace the USB 3.0 port with USB-C, and might sell starting at $899 for the base model.
