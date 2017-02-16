'Kingdom Hearts 3' News Update: Xbox One Logo Restored In KH3 Webpage, New Details To Come Out Soon?

Players anticipating the release of "Kingdom Hearts 3" for the Xbox One were surprised to see that the console's logo was erased from the KH3 webpage. Thankfully, game developer Square Enix assured Xbox owners that the game is still coming to their beloved system.

ICXM reported that the Xbox logo was nowhere to be found in the Kingdom Hearts 3 webpage, making it appear that the highly-anticipated role-playing game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive. And with an earlier title, "Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD: Final Chapter Prologue," being a PS4-only game, Xbox One owners were starting to worry that they'll lose another great game.

Interestingly, the Xbox logo remained on the Japanese Kingdom Hearts 3 webpage, creating speculations among fans that the game will be released for Xbox One users in Japan, but not in another territory. Others speculate that the game's English pages might have made a mistake.

Thankfully, Square Enix said that the removal of the Xbox logo was simply a mistake, and has since restored it to the Kingdom Hearts 3 webpage, assuring players on the Xbox One that they will have the title as promised.

Unknown Release Date

While Xbox One owners can now rest assured that the game will be available for their console, all that players waiting for the game need to do is to wait for it. So far, rumors and reports can only point to an unconfirmed March 2018 release. Square Enix hasn't given out an official release date yet.

Earlier, game director Tetsuya Nomura said they are still working on the game to make sure it has top-notch quality that all players will appreciate. At the time, he said they are unable to show their progress just yet, but promises that the game will be superb.

Nomura, however, might be able to give out updates regarding the game in a few days. He will be attending the Monaco Anime Game International Conference (MAGIC) in Feb. 18, where he is expected to reveal exciting updates regarding the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." He just might surprise fans with new footage of Sora battling the heartless, or perhaps something new and more exciting.