Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release Date News: Game Director Nomura Might Reveal Details In MAGIC; Cloud And Sephiroth Fighting In Snow

Here's great news for fans of the highly-anticipated "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." While game developers have been quite silent regarding the development of the legendary role-playing game's remade version, fans will be delighted to know that game director Tetsuya Nomura himself will be attending a fan fest, reports say.

Nomura will be attending the Monaco Anime Game International Conference (MAGIC) on Feb. 18, Express UK reported. There, he is expected to reveal some exciting game details, or perhaps some new game footage. However, it is quite unlikely that he will announce the game's release date.

This is because the game might take a lot more time in development, Yoshinori Kitase, Final Fantasy 7 Remake game producer, told Siliconera in an interview last month. While Square Enix is progressing in its work, Kitase said, "there's still a ways to go" with regard to development.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released episodically, and Kitase said they are working on making sure the game maintains a high level of quality from episode to episode. He added that as new episodes roll out over time, they will "naturally" design each episode to fit the "next generation" of consoles.

This might mean that Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be seeing more than just the PlayStation 4. Some of its episodes might see versions for newer consoles in the future.

So far, what is known is that the whole team has already seen the line of quality they want to work for; the battle system is already "solidified" with game director Nomura and Mitsunori Takahashi, who worked on the "Dissidia Final Fantasy" and "Kingdom Hearts" series of games, working on it. The fan-favorite "Materia" system is also being retained from the original game.

In another news, "Final Fantasy 7" characters were spotted at the recent Sapporo Snow Festival held in Hokkaido, TechnoBuffalo reported. A Japanese Twitter user named @yoshiyaan tweeted a video of protagonist Cloud Strife and antagonist Sephiroth as ice figures fighting each other.