Kingdom Hearts 3 Release In March 2018, Playable In August? [Rumors]
Square Enix still hasn't unveiled an official release date for "Kingdom Hearts 3," the latest title in the famous franchise. However, rumors abound that the game developer is planning to release the highly-anticipated game next year.
Recently, a rumor spread in the Reddit forums made mention of KH3's release date being targeted in March 2018. But this date could still change if there are problems in the game's development. The rumored date comes from Jose Alamo, a Spanish Twitter user who, according to the subreddit, works as a writer on a Spanish website.
The subreddit adds that Jose Alamo has already claimed things that proved true. This makes his posts worthy of attention. Aside from the March 2018 release date, Alamo also has some more announcements.
The game, which contains playable zones, should be fully playable come August this year, according to KH3 game director Tetsuya Nomura. These zones, which are already being developed, look very beautiful. Nomura wants the game to possess high quality standards.
KH3 development is a difficult process. The development team is currently working on redoing PS2 assets, which is probably meant for returning worlds from earlier games, and is using assets that are subject to change. The team also has to work on various game content, including levels, animations, and models. All of these are subject to Nomura's standards.
Nomura told Famitsu in an interview (spoiler-free via KH Insider) in January that KH3's development is very different from other titles. They're currently in a stage where although they have already finished working on certain worlds and aspects in the game, they are still unable to show their progress to the public. And while the public might worry about the untouched or still-undeveloped worlds of the game, Nomura said the development team is still working, making sure that the game will be top-quality as promised.
Meanwhile, IGN reports that "Kingdom Hearts 2.8" teases excited fans. It's epilogue, which is titled "2.9- The First Volume," teases fans with a little introduction to KH3. This scene appears to bridge KH2.8 and KH3, and effectively brings players to a starting point in the game.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 3 Ways Trump Missed The Point At The National Prayer Breakfast
- American Heroes: The Incredible Sacrifice Of The Four Chaplains
- Johann Gutenberg, Printer: 3 Ways He Revolutionised Christianity
- Atheist Ricky Gervais vs Christian Stephen Colbert – Who Came Out On Top?
- As A Famous Christian Publisher Struggles, Here Are 4 Reasons Christians Need To Keep Reading
- Wolves In Sheep's Clothing: 10 Bible Verses On False Prophets
- Analysis: Trump's New Executive Order On Religious Freedom May Be Unconstitutional But It Is Not Surprising
- Has The Episcopal Church Been Penalised For Its Support Of Gay Marriage – Or Not?
- Griffith John: 8 Things You Didn't Know About A Pioneer Missionary To China
- ISIS Sex Slave Survivor Recalls Horrific Captivity, Says 12 Brutes Raped Her: 'I Suffered Unspeakable Crimes'
- Refugee Groups Speak Out On Impact Of Trump's Policies
- Don't Be Too Quick To Clean Up Islamic State Damage – It Erases Evidence, Says Aid Worker
- Rebel #ThisFlag Pastor Still Vlogging From Jail
- Millions At Risk As Famine Looms In Somalia – Unless We Act Now
- Siberian Man Builds Orthodox Church Out Of Snow