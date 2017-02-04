Kingdom Hearts 3 Release In March 2018, Playable In August? [Rumors]

Square Enix still hasn't unveiled an official release date for "Kingdom Hearts 3," the latest title in the famous franchise. However, rumors abound that the game developer is planning to release the highly-anticipated game next year.

Recently, a rumor spread in the Reddit forums made mention of KH3's release date being targeted in March 2018. But this date could still change if there are problems in the game's development. The rumored date comes from Jose Alamo, a Spanish Twitter user who, according to the subreddit, works as a writer on a Spanish website.

The subreddit adds that Jose Alamo has already claimed things that proved true. This makes his posts worthy of attention. Aside from the March 2018 release date, Alamo also has some more announcements.

The game, which contains playable zones, should be fully playable come August this year, according to KH3 game director Tetsuya Nomura. These zones, which are already being developed, look very beautiful. Nomura wants the game to possess high quality standards.

KH3 development is a difficult process. The development team is currently working on redoing PS2 assets, which is probably meant for returning worlds from earlier games, and is using assets that are subject to change. The team also has to work on various game content, including levels, animations, and models. All of these are subject to Nomura's standards.

Advertisement

Nomura told Famitsu in an interview (spoiler-free via KH Insider) in January that KH3's development is very different from other titles. They're currently in a stage where although they have already finished working on certain worlds and aspects in the game, they are still unable to show their progress to the public. And while the public might worry about the untouched or still-undeveloped worlds of the game, Nomura said the development team is still working, making sure that the game will be top-quality as promised.

Meanwhile, IGN reports that "Kingdom Hearts 2.8" teases excited fans. It's epilogue, which is titled "2.9- The First Volume," teases fans with a little introduction to KH3. This scene appears to bridge KH2.8 and KH3, and effectively brings players to a starting point in the game.