Why You Cannot and Should Not Find Your Real Identity Apart From God

"For in Him we live and move and have our being..."– Acts 17:28 (MEV)

Identity is a very precious thing. Many books, articles, songs, and even movies have been written about it or at least included it in their themes. I particularly like how the 2004 movie "The Incredibles" presented it.

In one scene, we see "Elastigirl" Helen Parr giving masks to her two kids while telling them something pretty important:

"Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it."

'Most Valuable Possession'

I chose to start this article with that movie because through it I remembered how much the world affects and distorts the identity that we have as children of the Most High God in Christ, and that we should stand by it.

The Bible tells us that God loves us unconditionally even with our imperfections and wants to make us perfect in Christ.

In contrast, the world teaches us that we are unlovable because we're not perfect.

The Bible tells us that we are important to God and that He sent Christ because He loved us.

In contrast, the world says we're unimportant and that we must prove our worth by doing things.

The Bible tells us that God made us in His image and likeness, and no matter what physical imperfection we have, we are good and beautiful in His sight.

In contrast, the world says we're ugly and we need to strive to look good, even acceptable.

I could go on with more, but I think you get what I'm trying to say already: The world tries to distort our view of who we are in God. If you'd forgive me, I would like to quote Helen Parr again,

"The world just wants us to fit in, and to fit in, we gotta be like everyone else."

Come Out From Them

Friend, I want you to understand that as a Christian, you will never ever fit in with the world (see James 4:4-5). Your identity is not of the world. Christ has ransomed you with His own blood, and has transferred you from the kingdom or dominion of Satan into His own Kingdom of light (see Colossians 1:13). Your citizenship is not of the earth anymore; you are of heaven.

As such, your identity should not be based on what the world says. Your identity should not be based on the billboards and the magazines and the movies and TV shows. Your identity should not be based on your friends' or enemies' opinions. No, not even according to how your spouse or loved ones would tell you.

Your identity should be based on what God says, on what God thinks, according to His description of you as read in His Word.

"Therefore, come out from among unbelievers, and separate yourselves from them, says the Lord. Don't touch their filthy things, and I will welcome you." (2 Corinthians 6:17 NLT)

Find Yourself In God

Friend, finding your identity in God won't be hard. He loves you and knows you so well He can tell you who you really are in Him – and you'd be amazed at what you hear. Come to Him and find yourself in Him who made you.

"You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother's womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous—how well I know it." (Psalm 139:13-14 NLT)

