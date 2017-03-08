News Briefs

Women In Sheffield Mark International Women's Day With Humorous Protest At Their New Bishop
Powerful Witness From Megan Phelps-Roper On Why She Left Westboro Baptist Church
Now Nike Develops High-Performance Hijab In Latest Adaptation Of Clothing For Muslim Women
How Southwark Cathedral's 'Corrodere' Speaks Of The Excluded Christ
'The Poor You Will Always Have With You': Did Jesus Care About Poverty?
Should Shows Like 'Homeland' And '24' Portray Muslims As Terrorists?
Bishops In The Philippines 'Overcome With Grief' After Vote Approves Capital Punishment
Tragedy In Lewis – A Pastoral Response
Why Universities Need To Become More 'Faith-Friendly'
WATCH: Judge Women By More Than How They Look, Says Bishop Rachel Treweek On #InternationalWomensDay

The Winds Of Winter Release Date, Plot Rumors: Book to be Released Next Year On George R.R. Martin's 70th Birthday?

JB Cachila

When will "The Winds of Winter" be released?Reuters

Fans of George R.R. Martin's novel "A Song of Ice and Fire" are still waiting for the sixth book in the series, "The Winds of Winter." While Martin hasn't given an exact official publishing and release date for the book, a new rumor says there already is – on Martin's 70th birthday.

According to reports, Martin's 70th birthday would be the perfect time to release the highly-anticipated book. While some fans might be glad to know that, some won't be, because Martin will turn 70 next year, on September 20, 2018.

This rumor seems to have been fueled by a recent post from Martin's blog, titled "It's Publication Day..." In the blog entry, Martin talks about the Tor reissue of "Ace in the Hole," which is volume six of the "Wild Cards" series. Fans speculate that the release of Winds has been purposefully pushed back so that it can be released on Martin's 70th birthday.

Some of Martin's colleagues, however, shared an insight as to how he writes. Speaking to Insider, Elio Garcia and Linda Antonsson, who worked with Martin on a book called "A World of Ice and Fire," says Martin is the kind of writer who likes to experience the story as he writes it. He feels that once he has outlined the story and has seen the end point, he feels bored when he goes back and revisits it.

Unlike other writers who prefer to create a storyline or outline before embarking on the details, Martin prefers to create the story as he goes. He admitted a long time ago that he doesn't like to make outlines because he loses in a story when he knows where it's going.

Still, Martin promised that the book will come out soon. He said a while ago that he stopped working on other anthologies until he finishes the Winds of Winter. Well without an official release date, all fans can do right now is speculate.

