Stuck? 3 Signs You Might Be Called to Do Something Else

"For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness. I will create rivers in the dry wasteland." – Isaiah 43:19

Many of us have been there: We serve God at our best, doing things with all our heart.

But then we arrive at a point in our lives when we are stuck in a crossroads, not knowing what to do anymore. It feels like a dead end. You've been working hard, even harder, but it seems fruitless.

Why?

Maybe you're being ushered into a new season – or maybe you are being called to do something else.

Many of us feel a certain kind of monotony even in serving our ever-joyful God. We sing praises, but find in our heart that there's something missing. We lead small groups, but long to do something far more meaningful. We do various things in service to God in the church, but we feel like there's something more that we should be doing.

Have you felt that way?

Maybe You Were Meant for Something Else

Many of us, in our desire to do something meaningful, haphazardly commit to serve without asking God where we should be serving. I've known many who are in the wrong areas of service, trying to fit in because they think that's where they're supposed to be. Sadly, they're not.

God has given all of us various skills, abilities, temperaments, and likings that will suit the purpose He has given to all of us. While His purpose is that all men would be saved by responding to the gospel of Christ that all Christians are commanded to spread, He has given us all that we will need to do just that. He didn't just give us skills – He also prepared the works we are supposed to do.

"For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, so that we should walk in them." (Ephesians 2:10)

Are you in the right fit God has designed for you, or are you called for something else? Here are three signs to watch out for.

1. A Passion/Gifting Tailored for Your Current Ministry

"In his grace, God has given us different gifts for doing certain things well. So if God has given you the ability to prophesy, speak out with as much faith as God has given you. If your gift is serving others, serve them well. If you are a teacher, teach well. If your gift is to encourage others, be encouraging. If it is giving, give generously. If God has given you leadership ability, take the responsibility seriously. And if you have a gift for showing kindness to others, do it gladly." (Romans 12:6-8)

Your gifting will almost always tell you what God wants you to do. Take stock of your skills and abilities. If you find that you're not doing what you were designed for, then maybe you should move on.

2. Being Effective in What You've Been Doing

"For a great and effective door has opened to me, and there are many adversaries." (1 Corinthians 16:9)

Are you effective in what you're doing for God? If you've been trying so hard at being effective at something and keep failing even after a thousand times, maybe you weren't meant for it.

3. An Agreement With Your Current Direction

"Can two walk together, unless they are agreed?" (Amos 3:3)

This is quite touchy. Do you agree with your church's beliefs? Do you agree with your pastors convictions? Do you agree with the purpose of whatever thing you're doing right now? If you cannot agree with any of these, you cannot go with them.

Do remember, however, that you should never disagree with God's Word so that you won't go astray.