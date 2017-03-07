Samsung Galaxy S8 release date, specs rumors: Almost bezel-less smartphone ready for preorders starting April 10
Samsung's latest and yet-to-be-released offering in the smartphone market is already making news even though it hasn't been launched yet. New reports reveal what the Galaxy S8 smartphone looks like, and the date when it will be available for preorder.
An early leak revealed just how Samsung's Galaxy S8 looks like. The leak, coming from reliable gadget-leaker Evan Blass, shows the front side of the Galaxy S8.
As seen in the photo leaked on March 1 via Twitter (see photo), the Galaxy S8 features minimal top and bottom bezels, with the top bezel left for a speaker, an 8-megapixel front camera, and an iris scanner, similar to what was introduced in the failed Galaxy Note 7. The bottom bezel, on the other hand, doesn't have the familiar oblong-shaped home button/fingerprint sensor. The sensor has likely been transferred to the back, BGR reports.
The wide screen is a 5.8-inch AMOLED display that curves on both edges. There appears to be a little-to-nothing space for bezels on the sides. On the left side, there's the volume rocker and a new button. On the right side sits what is believed to be the physical button to activate Bixby, Samsung's new digital assistant.
The Galaxy S8 is believed to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset (for U.S. models) or a new Exynos processor (for international models), backed by 4GB of RAM. It will feature 64GB internal storage space, expandable via microSD cards up to a whopping 2TB.
The March 1 leak featured the front side of the phone. Another leak, featured days later by BGR, showed the top, bottom, and sides of the phone. This leak reveals that the Galaxy S8 will use a USB-C port, and will continue to use a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will also sport a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera.
Samsung will be releasing two models. While both are said to have the same innards, the Galaxy S8+ will feature a wider 6.2-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display and a bigger battery.
According to "industry sources" speaking to Korean news website The Investor, Samsung will officially unveil the two phones on March 29. Preorders will start on April 10, and both will be officially launched on April 21.
