Dear Husband, Here Are 3 Ways Loving Your Wife Is Like Loving Yourself

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

All husbands who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ are given the best role model in loving their wives — the Lord Jesus Christ Himself. The Lord isn't just a role model, however. Being the Lord of our lives, He has the right to command us to do whatever He pleases.

And one of the things that please Him is the idea of husbands loving their wives the way He did. In Ephesians 5:25, we read:

"Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for it …" (MEV)

Loving Back

Gentlemen, while the idea of loving our wives the way Christ loved the church might be too hard for us to do, it's good to know that it's actually rewarding and fulfilling. In the same passage, we read that:

"He who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as the Lord cares for the church." (see Ephesians 5:28-29 MEV)

By this we know that when we love our wives, we are actually loving and blessing ourselves. It's not a chore, nor is it a burden to love the woman God has given to us to be our lifelong companion, lover and friend. It is truly delightful.

Boomerang Effect

Fellow husbands, to encourage you to love your wives the way Christ did, here are some ways loving them is like loving ourselves.

1. You're United Into One

Genesis 2:24 tells us that in marriage, "a man will leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife, and they will become one flesh."

This tells us the truth that a husband and wife are each other's counterparts: whatever happens to him affects her, and vice-versa.

Knowing this, wouldn't it be logical to think that when something good happens to your wife, something good also happens to you? Think about it.

2. She Naturally Returns The Love You Give

Friends, I've seen this personally, and I want you to know this: How you treat your spouse will reflect in the way she treats you.

A man's wife is like a rose: If you treat her well, she'll bloom beautifully. If you treat her bad, she'll wilt. In the same way, if you treat your spouse the best way you can, she'll naturally be drawn to you and be more loving to you.

Colossians 3:14 tells us that we should "put on love, which is the bond of perfection." Love your wife, my friend.

3. You Fulfill Your God-Given Role — And Are Blessed For Obeying God

Ephesians 5:25 commands all husbands to love their wives as Christ loved the church. This command is not without blessing – husbands who are understanding and considerate of their wives have their prayers unhindered before God (see 1 Peter 3:7).

It's our role to take care of God's daughter, one He entrusted to each one of us, married men. We better do it right.