3 Ways Your Testimony Gives Glory to God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

One of my favourite things to do, especially when I was a young Christian, was to listen to people's testimonies about how God saved them and changed their lives. These stories spoke much about the goodness of God in the lives of the storytellers. Do you have a story to tell about how God saved and loved you?

Share Your Testimony

Friends, our personal testimonies about God's goodness is encouraging to ourselves and the people who hear it. And if ever you haven't heard it, your testimony is also a powerful weapon against the enemy of our souls. Revelation 12:11 tells us,

"They overcame [the accuser of the brethren] by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they loved not their lives unto the death." (MEV)

While the blood of Christ has forever defeated the enemy, our testimonies of how God saved us and what He saved us from is also a powerful weapon we can use anytime. Do you know your testimony?

Advertisement

Your testimony doesn't have to sound like someone else's story because it's yours. It's your story of how God loved you. Share it.

To encourage you to share your testimony of God's goodness, here are some ways it will give glory to God when you release it.

1. It Shows His Power and Love for You

The Bible tells us, "But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:8 MEV)

Your story of how God saved you and from what He saved you from simply shows His power to save and His great love for you.

2. Your Message Allows People to Praise God

When you share your story, those who hear it will be able to praise God for His goodness to you.

"Therefore I also, after hearing of your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love toward all the saints, do not cease giving thanks for you, mentioning you in my prayers..." (Ephesians 1:15-16 MEV)

3. Your Testimony Is Proof That the Devil Is Defeated in Your Life

Your testimony, coupled with the proof of a changed life, shows that Christ has defeated the devil in your life. Those who knew you before Christ should be surprised that you have changed – for the better! Don't be afraid to share your story, because it will show that Jesus Christ is greater than any problem, bad habit, or sin in your life!

"And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, He has resurrected together with Him, having forgiven you all sins. He blotted out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us and contrary to us, and He took it out of the way, nailing it to the cross. And having disarmed authorities and powers, He made a show of them openly, triumphing over them by the cross." (Colossians 2:13-15 MEV)

Don't be afraid to share your story. It may not sound "super" like Paul's, but it's a true story of God's redeeming and saving love.