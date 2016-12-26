3 Ways to Enjoy Christmas in All Its Fullness All Year Round

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christmas is simply a time for us to remember that God so loved all of us that He indeed sent His one and only Son to free us from our sins. If Christ didn't come, we wouldn't be here today. We wouldn't be alive in God. It's just right for us to celebrate His coming.

Before you dismiss this article due to the fact that this year's Christmas is past, let's realise that while December 25 is past, Christ's coming will always be in our hearts, and we are waiting for His second coming. With that, let me share a few ways for us to enjoy Christmas in all its fullness—even after the Christmas celebration.

1. Be Grateful for Christ's Incarnation As Man

"Because God's children are human beings—made of flesh and bones—the Son also became flesh and bones. For only as a human being could he die, and only by dying could he break the power of the devil, who had the power of death. Only in this way could he set free all who have lived their lives as slaves to the fear of dying." (Hebrews 2:14-15)

Christ became fully human to save us. He, the God of all creation, became like one He created to save all men. And as a real human being, He also went through all that we go through.

Christ felt what we feel. He felt hunger (Matthew 4:2), thirst (John 19:28), and tired (John 4:6). He was abandoned by His friends (John 15:15; Mark 14:50), and even felt separated from His Father (Matthew 27:46).

He went through it all for us, and because He did, He understands our weaknesses and can help us when we need Him most. (see Hebrews 4:14-16)

2. Remind Ourselves of His Bodily Death and Resurrection

"He took some bread and gave thanks to God for it. Then he broke it in pieces and gave it to the disciples, saying, 'This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.'" (Luke 22:19)

We all know that Christ, as a true human, died on the cross. We also know that He rose from the grave three days after His death. We should remember both of these all the time.

Why? Our faith is hinged on the fact that Christ Jesus, God the Son, was born of a virgin (see Matthew 1), suffered under Pilate (see Matthew 27), was lashed for our iniquities and bruised for our transgressions (see Isaiah 53), was nailed to the cross for our freedom (see Galatians 3:13), and was raised to our hope (see 1 Corinthians 15:14; 1 Peter 1:3).

If we move away from this truth, even just the slightest deviation from this truth, we will have our faiths shipwrecked (see 1 Timothy 1:19). We must never forget nor remember wrongly that Christ gave His life for our sakes.

3. Take Up Our Crosses Daily

Yes, this topic is about Christmas, but Christmas for Christ was the time when He began to humble Himself. He took on the form of a servant, and even though He was God He did not consider equality with God as something to grasp. Rather, He humbled Himself, even dying on the cross for our sakes.

And yes, He came to earth just to fulfill God's will by dying on that cross.

If we desire to enjoy the abundant life Christ promises (see John 10:10), we must follow Him. And the only way to follow Him is to deny ourselves and take up our crosses (see Matthew 16:24).

Merry Christmas

Friend, Christmas might be just a date to the world, but to all who believe it should be the start of our hope, for our hope is in Christ who came to set us free by paying for our freedom on the cross.