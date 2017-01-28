3 Things You Need to See God's Plans Better

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Just like how a scientist uses a microscope to look at bacteria to study them better, people need to have something that will help them see the plans of God for their lives. But while microscopes and other imaging equipment cost much, the key item we need to help us see God's plans isn't that expensive.

In fact, what we need to see God's plans in a much clearer way is for free.

It's Possible to See God's Plans

While God desires to reveal Himself to all men, He also desires that men would seek Him in order to know His heart. Proverbs 25:2 tells us,

"It is the glory of God to conceal a thing, but the honor of kings is to search out a matter."

It is our part, then, to seek the will of God. And He won't make it hard for us; After all, He delights in letting His will be made known to all who believe Him. Hold on to what the Lord Jesus Christ said to His followers (us, if we believe in Him) in John 15:14-15,

"You are My friends if you do whatever I command you. I no longer call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master does. But I have called you friends, for everything that I have heard from My Father have I made known to you."

Seeing God's Plans

Do you want to know and perceive the plans of God for your life? Here are some keys, taken from this passage in Romans 12:2,

"Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God."

1. A Mindset Different From This World's

If we want to know God's plans, then we better not think like the world does. God's ways are higher than the ways of man, and His thoughts are higher than the thoughts of any man (see Isaiah 55:8-9). We must then seek to have His mindset on things (see Colossians 3:2). We need to think according to the mind of Christ (see 1 Corinthians 2:16).

2. A Mind Renewed By the Word of God

Thinking according to the mind of Christ requires letting the Word of God dictate our thoughts. We need to let our minds be washed clean by the pure Word of God, so that our thought patterns will be saturated with the truth. (see Psalm 119:9-16)

3. A Desire to Test If Anything Is Truly From God

After letting the Word of God saturate and fill our minds, we should, by then, learn to test everything that comes to us (see 1 John 4:1). We must cast down every high and lofty thing that sets itself up against the knowledge of Christ, and take every thought captive to make it obedient to Christ (see 2 Corinthians 10:5).

When we are able to discern between right or wrong, truths or lies, and what is God's according to His Word versus what just looks like it's from God (see Genesis 3:1-3; 2 Corinthians 11:14), we will be able to discern God's will better (see Hebrews 5:14).