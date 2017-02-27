3 Signs You're Not Supposed To Be In The Area Of Ministry You Are In Now

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Serving God in any given capacity is a great thing. When we obey His will for our lives, we will find ourselves doing things in His service. And whether the things that we do appear big or small, anything we do according to God's desires is significant.

There are times, however, when some of us end up doing things we weren't really designed for. We try to serve God by doing [insert ministry job here], but end up feeling frustrated because we don't do well. Worse, we see others effortlessly succeed in their work of service unto the Lord, and we feel bad that we can't do it like they do.

When such a time comes, maybe we shouldn't ask "what did I do wrong." Maybe we can ask God, "Did you meant for me to do this?" Sometimes, the latter is what we need to know.

Knowing Your Area Of Ministry

The Bible tells us that "we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, so that we should walk in them" (see Ephesians 2:10).

God had designed us for good works, and the good works that we have been designed for have been designed for us to do. Get it?

In other words, what you were meant to do, God meant that you will be able to do it. To help you understand it better, let's look at it the opposite way. What you were not meant to do, you won't be able to do it well.

This is pretty much the same for anything we will do in the service of the Lord. Since we have mouths, we will speak, and we are commanded to preach the Gospel. Since we are given ears, we are commanded to be quick to listen. Simple, right?

Even Simpler

To help you determine if you are in the area of ministry that you weren't designed for, here are some signs that you should watch out for – no matter how long you've been doing what you're doing.

1. Ability Or Gifting

Romans 12:6 tells us that, "We have diverse gifts according to the grace that is given to us," followed by certain gifts that we were given. These gifts, or divinely empowered abilities, are given to us so that we will glorify and please God through them. They're not meant to make us take pride in ourselves.

If you have the gift of preaching, then preach with all wisdom from God. If you are given the ability to sing, then sing praises to God. If you don't have a gift in something, try practicing. If practice doesn't work, then maybe you're not fit for it.

2. Heart Or Passion

Romans 12:11 tells us, "Do not be lazy in diligence, be fervent in spirit, serve the Lord."

When we serve God, our service should be from the heart. Don't mistake this as mere "I feel like doing it." It's "I love God, and so I'll do this."

If you don't have a heart for some area of ministry, don't fake it. Ask God for a heart to serve. Your service won't be sincere if it's not.

3. Efficiency And Effectiveness, Or Results

Lastly, check if you're effective in what you do. Romans 12:16 says, "Do not pretend to be wiser than you are."

Don't go about convincing yourself that you were meant for what you are doing if you really aren't meant for it.

Check the fruit of your labour. Are there fruits? Is someone edified and encouraged to pursue the Lord Jesus Christ through what you are doing? Do people thank God for what you do? Proverbs 27:2 tells us, "Let another man praise you, and not your own mouth; a stranger, and not your own lips."

Glorifying God

When we do what we are supposed to do, we shine God's light for men to see. When we preach the Gospel with both our lips and life, people see and hear the Lord's love through us. When this happens, God is glorified.