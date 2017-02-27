3 Bible Verses To Guide You When You Feel Unsure Of What To Do

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Uncertainty. Everyone feels unsure of what they will do every now and then. A young student is unsure of the college degree he is going to pursue. A parent is unsure of the perfect school for his growing child. A mom is unsure of the safety of her daughter while outside the home. Yes, many of us feel unsure about many things.

As Christ-followers, there are things we will feel unsure of doing. While we're sure that following Christ is the right and fitting thing to do now that we're saved, we still feel unsure over some of the things we plan to do for Him.

Some of us who are called to full-time ministry worry if we really hear God right. Some who are already pastors suddenly start to feel or think that they're in the wrong job. Some who are in ministry feel unsure about their next steps.

Yes, feeling unsure is common.

In God You Can Be Sure

Advertisement

One thing that remains true, even in the midst of our uncertainty, is that in God we can be sure and secure. His words and promises never fail, His counsel stands, and He never ever changes. He remains steadfast no matter what happens, and we can put our trust in Him for He is the anchor of our souls.

To help you face the uncertainty and worry that you feel whenever you are challenged to take the next step of faith, here are some Bible verses for you. I hope you take them to heart, keep them in mind, meditate on them day and night, and obey them for success in whatever God calls you to do.