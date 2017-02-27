Life

3 Bible Verses To Guide You When You Feel Unsure Of What To Do

JB Cachila

Pixabay

Uncertainty. Everyone feels unsure of what they will do every now and then. A young student is unsure of the college degree he is going to pursue. A parent is unsure of the perfect school for his growing child. A mom is unsure of the safety of her daughter while outside the home. Yes, many of us feel unsure about many things.

As Christ-followers, there are things we will feel unsure of doing. While we're sure that following Christ is the right and fitting thing to do now that we're saved, we still feel unsure over some of the things we plan to do for Him.

Some of us who are called to full-time ministry worry if we really hear God right. Some who are already pastors suddenly start to feel or think that they're in the wrong job. Some who are in ministry feel unsure about their next steps.

Yes, feeling unsure is common.

In God You Can Be Sure

One thing that remains true, even in the midst of our uncertainty, is that in God we can be sure and secure. His words and promises never fail, His counsel stands, and He never ever changes. He remains steadfast no matter what happens, and we can put our trust in Him for He is the anchor of our souls.

To help you face the uncertainty and worry that you feel whenever you are challenged to take the next step of faith, here are some Bible verses for you. I hope you take them to heart, keep them in mind, meditate on them day and night, and obey them for success in whatever God calls you to do.

Psalm 1 – "Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night. He will be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season; its leaf will not wither, and whatever he does will prosper. The ungodly are not so, but are like the chaff which the wind drives away. Therefore the ungodly will not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. For the Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the ungodly will perish." (Pixabay)
Psalm 119:9-16 – "How shall a young man keep his way pure? By keeping it according to Your word. With my whole heart I seek You; do not allow me to wander from Your commandments. Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You. Blessed are You, O Lord; teach me Your statutes. With my lips I declare all the decrees of Your mouth. I rejoice in the way of Your testimonies, as much as in all riches. I will meditate on Your precepts and keep my eyes on Your ways. I will delight in Your statutes; I will not forget Your word." (Pexels)
Joshua 1:6-9 – ""Be strong and courageous, for you shall provide the land that I swore to their fathers to give them as an inheritance for this people. Be strong and very courageous, in order to act carefully in accordance with all the law that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn aside from it to the right or the left, so that you may succeed wherever you go. This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth. Meditate on it day and night so that you may act carefully according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way successful, and you will be wise. Have not I commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."" (Pexels)

