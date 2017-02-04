3 Bible Verses Encouraging Us To Strive For Holiness More Than Riches

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christians who have fully put their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ have been made into a new creation and are given a new identity: an identity as a child of God through Christ. With this new identity we are given new pursuits and ideals. One of these is to pursue holiness.

Pursuing God

The Lord Jesus Christ, frank as He is, warned us that in our pursuit of God we will face challenges. One of these is the challenge to pursue God and not money. In Matthew 6:24, He warned us,

"No one can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will hold to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money."

Knowing this, we will do well to be fully aware if the master we are serving is God or riches. In the pursuit of riches and material gain, we will appear to have many possessions throughout our lifetime. But at the end of our lives we all know that we will part with them. And then will come the sad realisation that we should've lived for God.

Pursuing God, on the other hand, might appear boring and unappealing to many. But the truth is that it's the only pursuit that brings lasting satisfaction and overflowing contentment. And yes, this joy will never end, even if we face trials and hardships.

Pursue Holiness Over Riches

God, our Father, wants all of us to be like Him; He wants us all to be holy as He is holy (see 1 Peter 1:16). Our desire, then, should be the pursuit of holiness rather than the pursuit of riches and material gain.

To help you pursue God's holiness instead of worldly, material gain, here are some Bible verses for you.