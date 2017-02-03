3 Advantages Trusting In God Gives You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

We're often told to put our trust in the Lord our God, because it is He who is all-knowing, all-powerful, and is present everywhere every time.

Many of us, however, fail to trust Him because we humans are so limited in our eyesight that we cannot prefer to trust what we can't see over what we can see.

The Bible tells us that we Christians "walk by faith, not by sight" (see 2 Corinthians 5:7 MEV). I like how the New Living Translation says it, "For we live by believing and not by seeing."

The Christian life is one that is built on believing in a God we cannot see in the flesh, but know by faith. When we believe in a God because we see Him, it's not faith anymore, for "faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen" (see Hebrews 11:1). We need to buckle our belts and choose to believe even if we don't see anything!

Advantages Of Trusting In The Unseen But Ever-Living God

To encourage you to put your trust in God, here are some benefits that only He can give to those who trust in Him, according to Psalm 91.

"He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, 'He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust.'" (Psalm 91:1-2)

1. Protection From The Enemy

When we trust in God for everything including our safety, He assures us that He will protect us.

"Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the hunter and from the deadly pestilence. He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall find protection; His faithfulness shall be your shield and wall. You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, nor of the arrow that flies by day; nor of the pestilence that pursues in darkness, nor of the destruction that strikes at noonday." (Psalm 91:3-6)

2. A Confidence That Will Not Be Shaken

When we trust in God for everything, nothing in this earth can ever shake us. Even if we are left alone, we are still confident that we are not alone for He is with us.

"A thousand may fall at your side and ten thousand at your right hand, but it shall not come near you. Only with your eyes shall you behold and see the reward of the wicked. Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge, even the Most High, your dwelling, there shall be no evil befall you, neither shall any plague come near your tent; for He shall give His angels charge over you to guard you in all your ways. They shall bear you up in their hands, lest you strike your foot against a stone. You shall tread upon the lion and adder; the young lion and the serpent you shall trample underfoot." (Psalm 91:7-13)

3. An Assurance That God Will Come To Your Rescue Always

When we put our full trust in God and abandon ourselves to Him as we fulfill His desires for us, He will make sure to respond to our calls always, especially when we are in trouble.

"Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name. He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, and I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him My salvation." (Psalm 91:14-16)

Available Through Jesus Christ

Friend, these and many more spiritual blessings are available for us through Christ Jesus (see Ephesians 1:3). Let us put our faith in His finished work.