Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games List news: 'Assassin's Creed Rogue,' 'Borderlands 2' Part of Six New BC Titles

Great news for players on the Xbox One! Six new titles are added to the list of backwards compatible games on the Xbox One, and two of them are seemingly leading the pack.

The titles, announced by Microsoft's Larry Hyrb on Twitter, include "Gyromancer," "Moon Diver," and "Space Invaders: Infinity Gene." In addition, Hryb also said "The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match," "Assassin's Creed Rogue," and "Borderlands 2" is now available on BC.

Gyromancer is an interesting puzzle-RPG that puts players in the role of Rivel, a mage. The game is a product of collaboration between famed RPG maker Square Enix and Pop Cap, maker of puzzle games.

Moon Diver is a side-scrolling game that boasts of great multiplayer coop action. Players immerse themselves in "non-stop acrobatic action," level up their characters, and work together to finish the game.

Space Invaders: Infinity Gene allows players to play the classic game, but with more twists as the game progresses. Still features the alien shooting gameplay that ate hours from a kid's life in the 90s.

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match pits players in retro fighting action, and allows them to choose from a wide selection of characters, ranging from famed "Fatal Fury" hero Terry Bogart to recent fighter Nameless.

Assassin's Creed Rogue, released alongside the "not well liked Assassin's Creed Unity," says Attack of the Fanboy, used to be a previous-generation console game that stayed in the Xbox 360, PS3, and the PC. Thanks to BC, players can now play it on the Xbox One.

Borderlands 2, an FPSRPG (First-Person Shooter Role-Playing Game) that became a hit since its release in 2012, is now available on BC. Players wanting to get it are advised to wait for March, though, as the game will be included in the list of Games with Gold titles that are free from March 1 to 15.

No "Black Ops 2"?

Still, even with the release of the said titles, fans are clamoring for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" to be made available on BC. Hryb advises any player longing for an Xbox 360 title to be included in BC to contact the game's publisher.