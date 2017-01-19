'Why Me, God?' 3 Reasons Why Bad Things Happen to Good People

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Life is full of ironic events. The wicked prosper, while the righteous face hardship (see Ecclesiastes 3:16, 7:15, 8:14, 10:6).

Why do bad things happen to seemingly good people anyway?

Not By Chance

Some people brush off the good and bad incidents in their lives as a matter of luck. If you're in Christ Jesus, you don't believe in such a thing – simply because God is Sovereign and is making His plans come to pass. Proverbs 16:33 tells us,

"The lot is cast into the lap, but the whole outcome is of the Lord." (MEV)

Knowing this, friends, we must realise that every little thing that happens has its purpose. Before you get tempted to be angry at God for the bad thing that happened to you even in your innocence, or at the seemingly prosperous life of your offenders, here are some reasons why "bad" things happen to "good" people.

1. A Test and a Trust

"And the Lord said to the Adversary, 'Have you considered My servant Job, that there is none like him on the earth, a blameless and an upright man, who fears God, and avoids evil?'" (Job 1:8 MEV)

The bad things that happen to us show how much God trusts us, and how much the devil wants us to fall. Thus, these unwanted and unpleasant situations are both tests and trusts to our lives. Job had such a test: God bragged about him before the devil, and the devil wanted to break his devotion to God.

Remember, the bad things that happen in your life even if you do no wrong simply show how much God wants you to shine for Him.

2. To Refine Us

"But who can endure the day of his coming, and who can stand when he appears? For he is like a refiner's fire and like fullers' soap. He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver; he will purify the sons of Levi, and refine them like gold and silver, and they will present to the Lord offerings in righteousness." (Malachi 3:2-3 MEV)

The bad things that happen to us are also meant to refine us and purify our hearts if we will really love the Lord our God no matter what we go through. These unpleasant experiences might hurt, but if we pass through them in pursuing God we will come out sparkling bright like polished silver.

3. To Mould Us into Christ-likeness

"We know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. For those whom He foreknew, He predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son, so that He might be the firstborn among many brothers." (Romans 8:28-29 MEV)

Lastly, all bad experiences in our lives help mould us into the likeness of Christ Jesus. God wants all who believe in Christ to be made like Him, and will make all things "work together for good," that is to be conformed to the image of His Son Jesus.