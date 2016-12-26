What We Can Learn From the Shepherds During the First Christmas

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, and good will toward men." (Luke 2:14)

Of all people who could possibly visit the Lord Jesus during His birth, God chose simple shepherds. While their appearance in the real story of how our Saviour came to earth is short, we can still learn something from them. Let's go over it.

God Sees Everyone

"And in the same area there were shepherds living in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night." (see Luke 2:8)

We know that Bethlehem was so full of people that there was no lodging available. Thus, Mary was forced to give birth to Jesus in a stable and laid Him in a manger. Then we read in Luke 2:8 that the shepherds were out in the fields, keeping watch over their flocks in the night.

Why were they the ones God brought to see Jesus?

The inclusion of the shepherds gives us the idea that God sees everybody, wherever they may be. There were people in the inn. There were many people inside Bethlehem. But God saw the ones staying out in the field.

Doesn't that comfort us, knowing that God sees us even if we think we're out there where there's no action, no cameras, no attention? Yes, God's eye is on you, wherever you are (see 2 Chronicles 16:9).

God's Salvation Is for All

"Let us now go to Bethlehem and see what has happened, which the Lord has made known to us." (see Luke2:15)

Next, we realise that God's plan to save everyone is indeed for all men, big or small. God led the shepherds to Christ before the wise men arrived. Even the Bible scholars of Judah didn't know that the Saviour was already there, lying in swaddling cloth—but the lowly shepherds were there.

Friend, we don't need to be somebody rich or affluent to receive the mercies of God. His mercies are showered on both the wicked and the righteous (see Matthew 5:45). God wants all men to be saved (see 1 Timothy 2:4). All we need to do is to receive His salvation in Christ and respond to Him (see Acts 2:37-38, 16:30-31).

God Wants Us to Spread the News

"When they had seen Him, they made widely known the word which was told them concerning this Child." (Luke 2:17)

The shepherds, unable to contain the joy that they had upon seeing the Christ, could not help but share to others what they had seen and heard. First they heard the news from angels, then they saw the Saviour in the flesh, lying in the manger. All that's left to do was spread the good news!

How about us? Do we talk about the coming of our Saviour to save us through death on the cross and rising from the grave after a few days? Are we so full of joy over His finished work that we cannot stop but to talk about Him and His grace? (see Matthew 28:18-20; Mark 16:15; Luke 6:45)