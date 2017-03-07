Viral Video Footage Shows Moment Of Missing Malaysian Pastor's Abduction

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Raymond Koh Keng Joo has been missing for over three weeks. New video footage allegedly shows the moment of his abduction. change.org

Video footage has allegedly shown the abduction by masked men of Malaysian pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo, who has now been missing for over three weeks.

The February 13 abduction took place in less than a minute, as The Star Online reports.

'Seven vehicles and at least 15 men were involved in what appears to be a well-planned and professionally executed operation,' the video's subtitles say. The viral footage, which has been handed to the police, appears to be CCTV footage from nearby the attack, in the nighbourhood of Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.

It shows three black SUVs surround Koh's silver car, forcing it to a sudden stop on the road. Several individuals then get out of the SUVs and proceed toward the silver car.

What happened next is blocked to the camera by a tree, but the subtitles report that: 'A struggle ensues, the victim's car jerks forward and a loud crash is heard. Broken glass and the victim's car number plate are later found on the scene.'

The vehicle convoy, including the silver car, are driven away from the scene, and the abduction reportedly took place in only 40 seconds. Two motorcycles later follow the convoy. When a sedan 'unintentionally' drives up to the scene of the abduction, it quickly reverses in the opposite direction after an interaction with a 'hooded agent' and one of the motorcyclists. The footage can be watched below.

It was reported last week that Koh's son has filed a report with police on the suspicion he has been murdered.

Jonathan Koh said he'd made the dire conclusion bases on the lack of ransom demand and the minimal information available about his father's whereabouts or condition.

Malaysia is a majority Muslim country where there have been periodic attacks on Christians. World Watch Monitor reported that 'in 2011, Mr. Koh was questioned after being accused by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department of trying to convert Muslims to Christianity, following a raid on a fundraising dinner at the Damansara Utama Methodist Church. That case was eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.'

Thousands have signed an online petition calling for more to be done to locate the missing church leader.