US and UK 'laptop ban' on planes was sparked by terrorism threat from ISIS, reports say

James Macintyre

The US and the UK have initiated a ban on large electronic devices including laptops on planes after the US received 'credible' intelligence of a threat from ISIS.Pexels

The new aircraft cabin ban by the US and UK on large electronic devices including laptops was sparked by intelligence information suggesting a terrorism threat from so-called Islamic State (ISIS), according to US media.

ISIS has been working on ways to smuggle explosives on to planes by hiding them in electronic devices, US sources have told ABC.

The intelligence was judged by the US to be 'substantiated' and 'credible', according to reports.

Inbound flights on nine airlines operating out of 10 airports in eight countries are subject to the ban by the US Department of Homeland Security.

Mobile phones and medical devices are not affected.

The US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson will host a two-day meeting of ministers and senior officials from 68 nations to discuss the threat from ISIS.

The talks in Washington will be the first full meeting of the coalition since December 2014.

The nine airlines covered by the US ban are Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways.

The British ban was announced hours after the American measure and is similar but applies to different airlines, including British Airways and Easyjet.

It covers direct passenger flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The UK ban is already in place: earlier today, Easyjet passengers from Turkey and Egypt bound for the UK were told to put large electronic devices in the hold.

The airline advised passengers to arrive earlier than usual at the airport and told them that they would face extra security checks.

