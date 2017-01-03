Tyrese Gibson Marks Birthday With a Prayer of Thanks to God: 'I've Never Lost Faith Even in My Darkest Hours'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tyrese Gibson admires the view from his hotel veranda while 'tucked away somewhere hidden on an island from everything and everyone.' (Facebook/Tyrese Gibson)

Actor and crooner Tyrese Gibson spent his 38th birthday on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 on a secluded island overlooking the sea, with nothing on his mind except gratitude to God for giving him another year to celebrate life.

In Facebook posts on his birthday and the day after, the actor best known for his role in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise shared two pictures of himself—one showing him with eyes closed and hands clasped in prayer and the other a picture of him looking at the calm blue sea from his hotel veranda.

While thanking God, Gibson revealed that even in his darkest hours he never lost faith in God.

"Thank you father God for allowing me to see another birthday. This post was put up at exactly 1:11 a.m. [Friday, Dec. 30] tucked away somewhere hidden on an island from everything and everyone," he wrote.

"I just finished praying on the beach, looking up at the stars. I just had one of the best open and honest talks with God about where I am, what He has brought me through, and how I have never ever, ever lost faith in HIM throughout some of my darkest hours.

"And this is the reason I feel God continues to extend GRACE and FAVOR over my life, family, health and career. Not too many people are able to say this.

"When people greet me and say Happy Birthday, for the first time in my life I actually FEEL "HAPPY" on my birthday. As you send love my way just know I'm sending it right back to you. Cheers!"

Despite the considerable setbacks he has faced in life, particularly during his younger days, Gibson has often said in video posts that he did not allow these challenges to hold him back, according to The Christian Post.

The California native started his showbiz career as an R&B singer in the late '90s and since then has become a household name.

Gibson debuted on the big screen alongside Taraji P. Henson in the 2001 film "Baby Boy." He is best known for his role in "Fast & Furious" where he co-starred with Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker.

Gibson earlier revealed that he depends on his Christian faith more than his fame. He also declared that he believes Jesus is the remedy to cure the "addictions of fame."

"Fame is one of the biggest unspoken addictions. Over the years I've learned and discovered that people will do damn near anything to get it. Validation is a men's and women's silent killer," he said. "When you love yourself deep within. When you fall in love with Jesus and you're completely submerged in Christ, your heart and soul is fulfilled independent of what's in your bank account and where you are on the charts."