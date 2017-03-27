'Traitors to the motherland': Church slams Mexico companies bidding for Trump wall contracts

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mexican companies interested in working on a border wall in the United States are betraying their country, according to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico.

A woman is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. Reuters

An article in the archdiocese's weekly magazine, Desde la fe, is fiercely critical of Donald Trump's 'erratic' government and particularly his immigration and border control policies. It also slams the Mexican government and companies that collaborate with Trump, saying 'What is regrettable is that, on this side of the border, Mexicans are ready to collaborate with a fanatical project' that 'annihilates the good relationship' between the two countries.

It claims around 500 companies have expressed an interest in tendering for work on the border wall on the grounds that it is good for employment: 'For them, the end justifies the means.'

It says the wall is 'a monument of intimidation and silence, xenophobic hatred to silence the voices of poorly paid and ill-treated workers, unprotected families and abused persons'. It is 'a retreat from the noblest longings of mankind' and 'a prelude to the destruction of the values ​​of democracy and social rights'.

The editorial concludes: 'Any company intent on investing in the wall of the Trump fanatic would be immoral, but above all, its shareholders and owners should be considered as traitors to the motherland.'

According to AP, economy secretary Ildefonso Guajardo says the government does not plan restrictions on companies, but warns that Mexicans will judge firms on whether they are 'loyal to the national identity'.

President Trump's failure to get his flagship repeal of Obamacare through Congress last week, with his attempt to ban immigration from various Muslim countries also stalled, has cast doubt on his ability to pass other contentious measures including the Mexico wall. The wall project faces unanswered questions over finance, geographical challenges and legal hurdles over land ownership.