Tim Tebow Says He Wants To Be Known For His Faith, Hope And Love More Than His Sporting Achievements

Tim Tebow (left) is having a lot of fun with the New York Mets. (Facebook/Tim Tebow)

Could Tim Tebow's charitable foundation be affecting his career as a baseballer? This question was posed on the Christian athlete during a recent press conference held on the sidelines of the New York Mets spring training camp.

Tebow's move from football to baseball had been rocky at best, with ESPN writer David Flemming even saying that Tebow had a "relentless pursuit of failure." Many called his move to baseball as a publicity stunt and declared that his career as a pro athlete is over.

But Tebow does not see things that way. In fact, he does not mind trying and failing because he does not want to live with regret. At the same time, he values his service to God much more than his athletic career. So going back to the question concerning the Tim Tebow Foundation, Tebow answered that it does not negatively impact his play.

"Not at all," he told WPTV. "I find all of those things help me so much more playing sports and playing baseball more than you could possibly imagine."

Tebow explained that his organisation has taught him how to handle pressure better, and it really helps "because so much of handling sports is about handling pressure."

"Well, what pressure do you have if you are 0 for 12 and you're at the plate versus someone [who] is fighting for their life versus someone we picked up on the side of the street in Haiti because they are crippled or going through garbage?" he asked. "How do you compare those things?"

Tebow added that those things are actually incomparable. Personally, Tebow sees baseball as just a game. But his work in the mission field is different.

"I want my life to be so much more than that. I want to be known as someone who brings faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day during their darkest hour of need, and that is something that is a life calling for me. So it's so much bigger than sports," he said. "But I am so grateful for sports because it has given me a platform."