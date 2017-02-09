ThisFlag Pastor Mawarire Granted Bail After Subversion Charges

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A rebel pastor leading the anti-Mugabe protest movement in Zimbabwe has been freed on bail.

Evan Mawarire has been detained since last Friday on charges of subverting the government – charges which carry up to 20 years in prison.

Evan Mawarire is lifted by followers after his release at Harare Magistrates court on July 13 when he was first arrested. Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Judge Clement Phiri granted him $300 bail on the condition his surrender his passport and report twice a week to the police.

It comes after Mawarire was arrested at Harare's international airport as soon as he touched down on his return from the US.

An impromptu Facebook rant sparked the #ThisFlag protest movement that led to two days of strike action against the government's handling of the economy. Mawarire became the accidental leader of the protest that led to his initial arrest.

He was cleared of all charges but after further threats from the government Mawarire fled the country to South Africa and then the US where he led a protest in New York against Mugabe's regime.

But immediately upon his touchdown back in Zimbabwe Mawarire was arrested again. He is charged with subversion and "insulting the national Flag of Zimbabwe".

Amnesty International are condemning the arrest and saying bail "is not enough".

Deputy director for Southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda said the "politically motivated charges against him must be completely withdrawn".

She said: "Pastor Evan Mawarire is being subjected to political persecution through the courts for exercising his freedom of expression. His continued persecution has a chilling effect on peaceful activism in Zimbabwe."