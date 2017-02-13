'The Greatest Genocide In History': One Billion Babies Aborted Worldwide In Past Century

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Models of foetuses are displayed at an office of the Korea Pro-Life in Seoul, South Korea. Reuters

One billion babies silently murdered. The figure is simply mind-boggling — no massacre in history could possibly be greater than this.

And yet it happened.

According to a report from The Christian Institute, more than one billion babies have been killed worldwide for the past 95 years or since abortion was first legalised in the former Soviet Union in 1920.

The horrifying number was revealed in a new report titled "The Greatest Genocide in History" by the Global Life Campaign.

The researchers said they gathered data from more than 100 countries where abortion figures are available from 1920 up to 2015.

The deaths represented "the greatest deliberate slaughter of human beings in history, far exceeding all wars," the report's authors underscored.

They further noted that the number is equal to approximately 22 percent of the current population of those countries.

The report estimates that "current worldwide reported abortions are about 12.5 million per year."

An Australian Catholic prelate has likened abortion to the atrocities committed by the Nazis in Germany during World War II.

Commenting on the proposed decriminalisation of abortion in Queensland, Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge said that is comparable to Nazi Germany's eugenics programme, according to RT.

"The classic term for it is eugenics," Coleridge told the Courier Mail, referring to his fear that women would terminate foetuses with a disability. "It is the kind of thing that went on in Nazi Germany."

In the United States, the abortion debate heated up on Saturday with anti-abortion protesters demonstrating at various Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide. They called for Congress and President Donald Trump to cut federal funding to the health services provider, which is known as the nation's biggest proponent of abortion, Reuters reported.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood staged counter-demonstrations around the United States, even outnumbering the anti-abortion protesters.

Anti-abortion rallies and marches were held in 45 states, from Washington and Philadelphia to St. Paul, Minnesota, and Orange, California