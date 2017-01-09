The Fall Caused a Rift Between Adam and Eve: Here's How Christ Freed Your Marriage From It

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

In Genesis 2 we read the story of how God beautifully created marriage with the first man and woman, Adam and Eve. Later in Genesis 3, we read how a rift was caused in their marriage, driving a wedge that affected marriages until today. It started beautifully but was later damaged badly.

Great thing is that in Christ, the rift is actually repaired, and the damaging effects of sin on marriage can be reversed. Both the husband and the wife can be healed. Did you know that?

"That sounds great, but how did that happen?" You might ask. The answer is found in what Christ did: by loving the church, His bride.

Christ, the Perfect Husband

If Adam's failure to stand up for Eve led to their fall, Christ's atoning sacrifice led to our salvation and being raised with Him. In Ephesians 5:25-30, husbands are told to follow the example of Christ – how He loved us, His people. Let's read the passage and learn from it:

"Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for it, that He might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word, and that He might present to Himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing, but that it should be holy and without blemish. In this way men ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as the Lord cares for the church. For we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones." (MEV)

First, we see that Christ gave Himself for the church (v.25).

Adam's passivity and reluctance to take the responsibility in leading the marriage led to Eve being deceived and them falling into sin (see Genesis 3:1-6). Christ's sacrifice empowers all men to lead their wives in love, empowers all wives to submit to their husbands in love, and empowers all couples to take responsibility for each other in love.

Second, we read that Christ sanctifies and cleanses us with His Word (v.26).

The fall of Adam and Eve led them to blame each other (see Genesis 3:10-13). How many spouses speak ill of their God-given mates? Christ's work empowers us to build up our spouses using our lips, not tear them down.

Third, Christ's work in His Bride, the church, is so that He could present her to Himself (v.27).

Adam and Eve failed to protect each other and ended up ashamed of themselves (see Genesis 3:7-10). How many of us demand that our spouses treat us well without us checking the way we treat them? Jesus loved us and gave Himself up for us that He could present us to Himself the way He wants us: forgiven, made holy, without need to be ashamed. Thankfully, in Him we can love our spouses.

Empowered to Love Well

Friends, Christ's atoning sacrifice has broken the power of sin over our lives, and has given us the freedom to live for His glory. Let's all learn to press in towards Him and let His love for us empower and encourage us to love our spouses well.