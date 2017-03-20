'The Blacklist' season 4 spoilers: EP hints more Elise–Aram scenes; what is Dembe's endgame?

Elise's story is not yet over when NBC's "The Blacklist" premieres this spring.

Viewers certainly have not seen the last of Elise (Annie Heise), and the series may even dig deeper into her relationship with Aram (Amir Arison). In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jon Bokenkamp said the upcoming episodes will further explore the Elise–Aram storyline as the two characters grow closer to each other.

"There is still, obviously, hope for Aram and Samar, but, at the same time, we love Elise," the EP explained. "She's fantastic and I think she just brings a different, unexpected sassiness to Aram's life." Although she is the least likely person to attract someone like Aram, Bokenkamp stressed that Elise remains an important character because she "throws a wonderful wrench in the dynamic between Aram and Samar."

The first half of season 4 left off with Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) betraying and almost killing Red (James Spader). When the series picks up next month, members of the team will be dying to know Dembe's reason for his actions. Things will be much complicated in an unexpected way as the team tries to find answers. Dembe targets another member of the Task Force but his motivations will remain unclear. However, Liz (Megan Boone) is willing to give Dembe the benefit of the doubt.

Boone recently caught up with TV Guide and she teased that her character is also interested to hear Dembe's side of the story. "She's a little bit more curious to know why Dembe would do something like this, and trying to understand Dembe's point of view and if he's dangerous or not," the actress said.

While Liz does not want anything bad to happen to Red, she also feels the same way with Dembe. Whatever Dembe's endgame is, there are speculations that Harold (Harry Lennix) and the other members of Task Force will consider cutting ties with Red after what happened in the midseason finale.

The two-part spring premiere of "The Blacklist" season 4 airs Thursday, April 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.