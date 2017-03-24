'Tekken 7' latest news, updates: Two more guest characters coming to the game – guess who Katsuhiro Harada wants?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Tekken 7" come June this year. But while the release is still a ways off on June 2, Bandai Namco is already teasing players and fans alike with various details.

New content

Bandai Namco officially unveiled on its website that it will release three batches of post-launch DLCs. All of these batches will bring along enjoyable content, on top of the content already included in the game at launch.

The first batch, coming this summer, will include a new game mode as well as 50 new character costumes. The second and third batch, coming this winter and spring next year, will both include one guest character from a different franchise, along with a special stage and special costumes.

All three post-launch DLC packs can be bought individually, or via purchase of a Season Pass. Those availing themselves of the latter will also receive 35 additional metallic costumes.

Rumored character

Of course the whole Tekken 7 fanbase knows that Akuma from "Street Fighter" fame is coming to the game, but with Bandai Namco revealing that there will be more guest characters coming, fans can't help but speculate. Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada gave fans some ideas.

In an interview with GameRevolution, Harada said he wants to include two non-Tekken characters in Tekken 7 – one from a fighting game, and one from a non-fighting game. Specifically, Harada said Geese Howard (from "King of Fighters") and Spelunker (from Nintendo's platform game of the same name) would be fun.

Well, fans will just have to wait if Tekken 7 does include both characters.

New trailer

Also, Bandai Namco recently released a new character trailer for Tekken 7, featuring some of the most familiar yet coolest characters in the Tekken franchise. The trailer, which can be viewed here, features several characters slugging it out and dishing painful combos against each other.

Characters featured include Law, Feng Wei, Bob, Bryan Fury, Devil Jin, Hwoarang, Gigas and Katarina, all of them fighting in order. Also making a short appearance is famed fighter Paul Phoenix.