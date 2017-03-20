Tamar Braxton would like to tell her former 'The Real' co-hosts 'God is good, hallelujah!'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tamar Braxton speaks during 'The Wendy Williams Show.' (Screenshot/YouTube/The Wendy Williams Show)

Tamar Braxton, former co-host of the daytime talk show "The Real," was extremely hurt after she was fired from the show. But now, it seems like the TV personality has already swept away all negative feelings.

Braxton recently appeared on "The Wendy Williams Show" with her husband Vincent Herbert. Williams asked Braxton how she would react should she run into any of her former co-hosts.

Some people expected Braxton to answer that she would start a confrontation, or maybe even pick a fight with them. But her answer took everyone by surprise. "God is good, hallelujah! What are you doing?" Braxton answered.

Williams tried to get more of a response from the singer by naming her former co-hosts one by one — Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love and Tamara Mowry. But Braxton said the only issue she has is with the devil. "The only person that I'm beefing with is the devil," she insisted. "I am not beefing with anyone in my life."

Braxton was reportedly fired from "The Real" because "she was becoming unbearable to work with," reported The Daily Mail. A source from the production crew said she often had outbursts on the show, prompting her husband and co-hosts to make an effort to calm her down.

This was not the first time Braxton was asked about her "The Real" departure. Braxton appeared on the "T.D. Jakes Show" last December and shared how God helped her overcome the loss of the show.

"That was just devastating to me because that was my baby. I loved the women on the show, showing up at work every single day," she said. "I loved interviewing other people because I've always been on the other side. That is something that definitely broke my heart, probably my spirit."

When Jakes asked if she could ever return to the show, Braxton revealed that she believes God removed her from the situation, so she was accepting it.

"I would have to really pray about it and think about it because at the end of the day, I have to pay attention to why God removed me from that situation," she said. "I believe He removed me from that situation to protect me from that situation."