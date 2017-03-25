'Street Fighter 5' News: Capcom revamps online network system; week-long free beta test starts on March 28

As part of Capcom's continued efforts to improve "Street Fighter 5," the hit fighting game's online network will see some major changes starting next week.

All of the tweaks and improvements are detailed on the official Capcom Unity website. Some of the notable changes include updates to the Friend Management System, Fighter Profile Stats, In-game Announcer Voice, Training Mode, and more. PC players can try out the update via free beta test starting March 28 at 1 PM PDT/8 PM GMT until April 3 at 12 PM PDT/8 PM GMT.

Since the studio brought up a slew of information, one feature that may have been overlooked is the huge change for the "Rage Quit" penalty system. "Special 'rage quit' player profile icons will appear on profiles with frequent disconnections. Matchmaking logic will take into account online behavior and frequent disconnectors will be matched with similar opponents," reads an excerpt from Capcom's announcement.

Similar to how "Super Smash Bros. 4" penalizes players who quit in the middle of a match, this punishment system makes rage quitters fight against other rage quitters more often. It also makes them encounter players who play by the rule less frequently. Notorious rage quitters will be flagged with a special profile icon to help other players easily identify them. The most honorable players, on the other hand, will also get their unique profile image to set them apart from the rest.

Capcom's latest major content for the game was the introduction of the female fighter Kolin. An expert of the Russian martial art of Systema, she summons deadly icicles and frigid blasts to attack enemies.

While the game's week-long trial on Steam will be limited to the online modes, players can still use all available characters. Season 2 characters Kolin and Akuma will also be unlocked. Polygon reports that the purpose of the free period is to test the Fighters Network's new features. Soon after the beta, Capcom promises to "make further adjustments to optimize the new CFN" and eventually release it to both PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

Developed by Capcom and Dimps, "Street Fighter 5" is exclusively available for PlayStation 4 consoles and PCs.