Social Media Etiquette For Christians: How Believers Can Showcase Jesus Online

Last year's U.S. presidential election seemed to have brought out the worst in people, including Christians. Writer Andrew Blackburn said a lot of people probably "unfriended" some of their friends last year because of differences in their political, social or religious views.

"The 2016 election hit the internet like a steamroller, leaving behind a trail of broken relationships. Articles were shared, soapboxes were mounted and the 'angry' button recently introduced by Facebook was given an intense workout," he wrote for Relevant Magazine. "We may not know exactly how many relationships were damaged, but it's clear that the impact was broad enough that it's reached nearly every single one of us in some way."

If there's one thing Blackburn learned from everything that has happened, it's that Christians need to adhere to social media etiquette if they truly want to represent Christ. He said Christians need to engage with people, even those they disagree with.

He reminded Christians that God told His followers to love their enemies, even annoying Facebook friends. "If we're commanded to love our enemies, then how much more easily must that command apply to people who make us mad on the internet?" Blackburn asked.

He said Christians should live in peace with everyone. If faced with hostility, they should respond with love to "overcome evil with good," he said. In doing so, Christians would be able to show the secular society just how powerful Jesus' love truly is, Blackburn said.

But how can Christians show love in the social media platform? Blackburn said they can do so simply just be listening. "The internet is like a dysfunctional relationship — no one is ever really listening, just waiting for their turn to talk. How many conflicts would be so much more easily resolved if both sides decided to listen first and talk second?" he said.

If people post about something Christians don't agree with, they should ask why, instead of attacking people online.

Blackburn believes there's a way Christians can disagree with someone without coming off as offensive. He said it's also possible to correct others in a kind and loving way.

"The Bible doesn't prohibit disagreements. It doesn't discourage us from sharing our opinions or standing up for what we believe in. But it is really clear about a few things. We have to love our enemies," he pointed out. "We have to do everything we can to live at peace with everyone. We have to avoid foolish arguments. We have to be kind."

Meanwhile, Christian blogger Dave Willis wrote on Patheos that social media has taken over this generation by storm, but unfortunately, only a few really know how to navigate it properly.

Personally, Willis said he always asks this question before posting something online: "How would Jesus use social media?" With that in mind, Willis said he is able to rise above petty quarrels and be more loving towards antagonistic people.

"A lot of people will use their social media platform to create "drama" and public forums for arguments. Fight the temptation to be pulled into the negativity. Rise above it by refusing to engage in online shouting matches or by publicly criticising others (even if they may deserve it)," he said. "People will come to respect you more and the influence of your life and ministry will be stronger if you display dignity and restraint with what you post online."