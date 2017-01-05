Secure Your Walk This Year Using This Key Habit

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

All of us want to walk securely with God this year. But despite the resolutions we make and the desires we have, many of us still find ourselves failing. We've tried listing down things we won't do, things we will avoid. We've made accountability partners for ourselves, yet we still end up failing. What could be missing?

Maybe it's because we fail to check ourselves.

Checking Ourselves

Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 13:5, "Examine yourselves, seeing whether you are in the faith; test yourselves."

This admonition should remind us, "Do you not know that Jesus Christ is in you?—unless indeed you are disqualified." (MEV)

As Christians, we are indeed made into a new creation in Christ. We are given a new heart and a new Spirit who causes us to walk in God's statutes. One thing that we forget, however, is that God didn't take away our freedom of choice when He made us new.

This is why Paul had to remind all believers to test themselves if they are indeed in Christ. If we are in Christ, we have already renounced the sinful ways of our respective pasts, and have embraced the grace that "teaches us to say 'no' to ungodliness and worldly passions." (see Titus 2:12)

But how do we check ourselves? Here are three steps to check yourself.

1. Do Not Trust Your Heart

Worldly wisdom simply teaches us, "follow your heart" as if it's the most perfect and purest thing ever. No, that's simply wrong. Jeremiah 17:9 tells us,

"The heart is more deceitful than all things and desperately wicked; who can understand it?"

2. Ask God to Search You and Expose What's in Your Heart

The best thing that we can do is to turn to God to search us. David said in Psalm 26:2,

"Examine me, O Lord, and test me; try my affections and my heart."

3. Ask God to Lead You to Paths of Righteousness

After asking God to search you, ask Him to lead you. David prayed in Psalm 139:23-24,

"Search me, O God, and know my heart; try me, and know my concerns, and see if there is any rebellious way in me, and lead me in the ancient way."

Living a Secure Walk this Year

Friends, we can be assured of secure footing this year when we trust in the Lord our God and live according to His Word. If there's a book that we can actually be bookish about, it's the Bible. Consider what David said after God rescued him from the hand of his enemies, according to Psalm 18:30-33.