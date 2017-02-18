Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Rumors: Note 8 To Arrive Early In 2017?

Aiming to make a huge comeback, Samsung is working on the successor to the failed Galaxy Note 7, the Galaxy Note 8.

Not to be confused with the Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet released years back, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to possess features and specifications belonging to the upcoming Galaxy S8 and the failed Galaxy Note 7, albeit much safer and jam-packed with features, iDigital Times reported. It is confirmed for release sometime this year, and is codenamed "Baikal" after the lake in southern Siberia.

It is now believed that the Note 8 will be the first Samsung phone to feature a 4K display, PC Advisor UK reported. While some eyes are unable to distinguish the difference between 2K and 4K, Samsung's purpose is to prepare the phablet for virtual reality use, notes ValueWalk. This display could be enlarged to 6.2 inches.

Inside, the Note 8 is believed to have a powerful Exynos SoC that will provide it power for VR purposes. Since the Galaxy S8 is expected to have the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895M, the Note 8 is expected to have nothing less than that of its smaller sibling. It is expected to have a minimum 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable via memory card.

Although thinner batteries led to the Note 7's explosive problem, it is believed that the Note 8 will have a high-capacity battery inside a slim body. Rumors say Samsung will reach out to rival tech company LG for the purpose of making deals over batteries. Should this be true, the Note 8 might run on LG's batteries.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be running on Android Nougat out-of-the-box (to be updated to Android O after a few months), and will feature the brand-new AI-powered assistant Bixby. This AI assistant might come in two different versions: a male and a female version. Rumors suggest that Samsung might incorporate a physical button for Bixby.

Samsung might release the Galaxy Note 8 in August, but many believe the tech giant might release it earlier this year due to the Note 7's demise. Pricing is unknown as of now.