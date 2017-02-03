Refugee Groups Speak Out On Impact Of Trump's Policies

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

US President Donald Trump, flanked by senior adviser Jared Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence, staff secretary Rob Porter and chief of staff Reince Priebus, welcomes reporters into the Oval Office for him to sign his first executive orders. Reuters

The real impact of President Trump's refugee ban is becoming clearer after an investigation by the independent humanitarian network IRIN.

The changes to the refugee system under the Trump administration include a 120-day pause to the programme, and a reduction from 110,000 to 50,000 arrivals in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

The investigation has shown the effect that the changes may have while also asking church based providers of services to refugees how they will adjust to the new rules.

They aren't mincing their words. "Tens of thousands of potential refugee arrivals have had their hopes dashed, hundreds of US jobs and dozens of small non-profits will feel the impact, and American influence and reputation abroad will take a hit," a statement from resettlement agencies says.

Bill Canny is the executive director of the US Migration and Refugee Services of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). He told IRIN that their programme was expected to be cut in half, adding, "that will send the refugee resettlement network into a bit of a potential tailspin".

Churches have been among the sternest critics of Trump's plans to reduce the number of refugees admitted to the US. The report highlights how many seeking asylum from the Middle East and Africa have been left in limbo including, "13,928 Somalis, 10,680 Iraqis, 8,886 Syrians, 1,805 Sudanese, 983 Iranians, and 29 Yemenis."

Up until this point, the US Government has been spending around $1bn per year on resettling people from the most war-torn countries in the world.